Not just another pretty face

I was extremely disheartened to read comments published Tuesday in The Diamondback denouncing the FACES fashion show, the annual couture party hosted by the Korean Student Association, the Chinese Cultural Club and the Philippine Cultural Association. I'm the director of a hip-hop dance company whose team has performed in FACES each of the four years I've been at this university, and I have nothing but positive feedback about the show. I couldn't disagree more with Abhi Chandrasekhara's comments.

Let me start by saying that an unfortunate side effect of clothes that have to be modeled is that there have to be people underneath to show them off. Without living, breathing women beneath them, dresses and swimsuits fit poorly on mannequins and are displayed in store windows. There's no place for the expressionless face and body of a plastic human on a fashion runway, especially in an age where you can't turn on the television without seeing an America's Next Top Model or Project Runway . Women – and men – aren't interested in clothes that don't flatter their shape or boost their confidence. Some people wonder: Are the flirty angel wings and sky-high heels worn by Victoria's Secret models really necessary when trying to sell unrelated bras and underwear? with one or the other? Fashion shows require performance, choreography, stage presence and, yes, sometimes even (gasp), sex appeal.

Tuesday's column was careful to point out that it was not suggesting extreme conservatism but simply a revised look at how models sexually objectify themselves. On the contrary, the female models in FACES were placed in positions of power throughout the show. Men, who were also scantily clad, were often placed in subservient roles to their female counterparts, carrying their walking partners' shopping bags or being guided by their ties. The dichotomy of each parade team depicted the woman as the powerful person in the relationship. (Those who defended the rights of these objectified women could also have argued that this objectifies the male body, demanding chiseled abs and big muscles from the general male population. They, however, apparently chose to let men outside the debate.

In the swimsuit section of the show, arguably the most sexual, the scene was set with female models relaxing on chairs, while the men fanned them with palm fronds and held umbrellas above their head. Women took on a goddess-like persona, being revered rather than demeaned. The decor celebrated feminine beauty. In a society where books like The Da Vinci Code have highlighted the power of the sacred feminine, it seems that this type of display is appropriate to celebrate a woman's natural beauty and femininity.

These points, however, do not address the most disconcerting comment made in the article. An allusion was made that compared the mission of the FACES fashion show to the mission of World AIDS Week. It is ridiculous to compare the importance of a college fashion show to the mission of a global fight against a debilitating disease that can one day be cured and now certainly can be prevented from spreading. The juxtaposition of the two is completely inappropriate, places far too much emphasis on the implications of a fashion show and demeans the hard work of those involved in AIDS Week, reducing their mission to that of an exhibition of material goods. We are forced to ask ourselves, what kind of fashion show would advance society like World AIDS Week? It's not FACES' fault, but the answer is none. The two events are not comparable.

I end my response by making the same plea as Chandrasekhara: “Stereotypes must be corrected, not further inculcated. » Rather than viewing powerful female sexual role models as objects, perhaps they should be praised for their independence and assertiveness. Perhaps their femininity and beauty should be celebrated, as they intended when they quickly put on the clothes they planned to present to their audience. Maybe it's the mindset that needs to be changed, rather than the show itself. By viewing girls as objects you reinforce these stereotypes, but view them as goddesses and praise them. If it's too hard, why don't you relax? After all, it's just fashion.

Marisa Di Frisco has a degree in communications. She can be contacted at [email protected].