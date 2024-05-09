Pregnant Hailey Bieber shows off her baby bump in a white lace Saint Laurent dress during her vow renewal with Justin





She's a blushing bride with a blossoming baby bump. Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they were expecting their first child together and renewed their wedding vows with romantic photos on Instagram on Thursday. For the intimate moment in Hawaii, the pregnant model, 27, opted for an off-the-shoulder white lace dress by Saint Laurent, reminiscent of the Off-White design she wore when she initially said “I do” in 2019. Hailey Bieber looked angelic in a white lace off-the-shoulder dress and veil for her vow renewal with Justin Bieber. Hailey and Justin Bieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey renewed their vows in Hawaii and announced they are expecting their first child together. Hailey and Justin Bieber/Instagram The beauty mogul's off-the-shoulder look pays homage to her 2019 wedding dress. Hailey and Justin Bieber/Instagram She gently cradled her belly while Justin took a photo. Hailey and Justin Bieber/Instagram She pulled her hair back and accessorized it with Saint Laurent sunglasses ($460) and a matching veil, which she tied around her head like a scarf; the “Baby” singer, meanwhile, sported a baseball cap and a fluffy bomber jacket, also from Saint Laurent. The Rhode founder rocked her growing baby bump in a semi-sheer style and posed for photos taken by her husband, likely during the couple's Hawaiian vacation last week. For the couple's lavish South Carolina wedding five years ago, Hailey wore a dress designed by the late Off-White founder Virgil Abloh that featured yards of lace, pearl embellishments, a corset bodice and a long train. Earlier this year, Hailey posed in bridal lingerie for a Victoria's Secret campaign after shutting down divorce rumors. Victoria's Secret/Instagram The model proudly sported a white dress with the word “bride” bedazzled on the back. Victoria's Secret/Instagram She added a memorable veil embroidered with the words “Till Death Do Us Part,” a style that has been replicated many times over the past five years. And maybe she's had some bridal baby looks on her mind lately; Earlier this year, Hailey posed in white lace lingerie for a campaign with Victoria's Secret. Baby news and vow renewal come as couple plagued by divorce rumors; Hailey was quick to shut down talk of marital woes, telling her fans earlier this year: “Just for the record, the stories and constant blindsides I see on TikTok are 100% false. Made from nothing, from the land of illusion. Now that the fashion superstar has revealed she's pregnant, we can't wait to see all her high fashion maternity looks.

