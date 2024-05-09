How to Style Men's Curly Hair, According to a Professional Stylist

There's never been a better time to have curly hair. That's largely thanks to the growing number of artists taking their vibes and reels to stages, screens and red carpets around the world, providing the less famous among us with plenty of examples of how to shoot the best of ours. And the result is a new take on what might otherwise be a moppy hairstyle: it's a sleek, eye-catching take on the slacker-esque shag. These guys make it look easy.

But make no mistake: behind every movie premiere is a professional celebrity hairstylist training every hair where it belongs. KC Fees, whose advice made this story come to life, is the reason Jeremy Allen White's hair is the way it is. We called her one of the best barbers to follow on social media, even though she's not technically a barber. Still, that doesn't stop guys like Henry Golding, Ralph Fiennes, Luke Evans, Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett from turning to her for their biggest events.

So we asked Fee to give us some pointers on how we can achieve the same effect on our own hair. Read on for her pro-level tips for making your curly hair look great.

Wash your hair less

Maybe you're a fan of the idea that “daily shampoo” isn't necessary. Excessive washing can make hair look dried out, even if you follow it up with conditioner. And the more defined your hair texture, the longer you want to push back that washing timeframe, according to Fee Fee: “Maintaining an organic look involves washing every three to four days, with potential adjustments in regimen, such as incorporation of a dry shampoo. , to manage oil accumulation. The good news is that a simple daily rinse should remove most of the buildup from your natural oil and the products you use.

The best dry shampoo for curly hair When using dry shampoo, be sure to rinse it out at the end of each day and don't use it on days when you've actually washed your hair or when you don't experience as much oil buildup. (The personalized version of Prose, which can be formulated to target your specific needs, is probably the perfect “third day” product to help lift hair from the roots and absorb excess oil.)

Get more haircuts

Although you don't need to wash your hair very often, you should increase the frequency of haircuts. Visit your stylist every six to eight weeks at least, but you'll need to go even more often if you really want to maintain perfect shape. “The key to this style is consistent haircuts for shape, as well as strategic layering for texture,” says Fee, adding that this intentional regimen allows you to take a minimalist approach to products. “Aim for a natural appearance without excessive styling. » The ideal goal is to increase length on top while maintaining shorter sides and back.

Style your hair when it is damp and clean

Before styling your hair each morning, start with clean, damp hair. This doesn't mean you have to shampoo completely, but you should at least rinse your hair. You can also spray water if you don't want full watering.

Use a leave-in conditioner

“The transition from bedhead to red carpet involves dampening the hair, then applying a lightweight styling product for hold,” says Fee. In this case, this property should promise to condition your curls, with words like “Leave-in Conditioner” or “Curl Moisturizer,” or anything in that vein. In short, you want to choose a lightweight, hydrating, cuticle-sealing product that protects your strands from moisture loss.

Here are three of Fee’s must-haves for her clients.

The Best Leave-In Conditioners for Curly Hair

Dry with a diffuser

Although Fee loves letting her clients' hair air dry, she says you can also get more volume (and of course, faster results) by blow-drying it. However, regardless of the texture, it is important to use a diffuser attachment on the end of your hair dryer, to disperse the heat evenly. But if you can let it air dry, Fee advises: “Air drying often preserves the natural texture better,” she says.

But for White's signature red carpet curls, Fee dries hair about 80 percent with a diffuser, allowing the rest to air dry. “The diffuser maintains the integrity of the natural texture while eliminating some of the frizz,” she explains. And while most hair dryers come with a diffusing nozzle, Fee likes to use a Hair Dryer Hot Sock Diffuser, which is a small, non-flammable sock that neutralizes frizz while allowing hot air to dry gently curls.

The best hair dryer for curly hair Of course, you can always opt for a salon favorite hair dryer that comes with all the accessories you could need. (The diffuser is the wide-faced one with small teeth that disperse air around the scalp and into the curls.)

Use a texture-defining finisher

Once the hair is dry (and in some cases, almost dry), you want to apply the finishing touches, namely a texturizing spray or light-catching oil that elevates the style from camera-ready to Zoom-ready. the paparazzi camera.

But these finishing details may differ depending on the type of definition of your hair.

The Best Finishers for Most Curls Many salon-favorite brands offer some version of curl-defining finishing products, from oils to creams to texturizing sprays. The goal is for these curls to really catch the light with their definition and heart shine.

The best gel for curly hair You might even consider a wave gel for a pinch of hold with plenty of shine.

The best finisher for curly hair If you have curly hair, “a more hydrating approach is advisable,” she says. “Use products like a creamy leave-in conditioner on damp hair before diffusing and finish with a curl-defining cream for well-defined curls.”

The best finisher for fine curls For fine curls: If your curly strands are extremely fine or your hair is thinning evenly, you may also want to change the regimen. “These hair types benefit from volumizing products, like mousse or lightweight mousse, to add body without weighing the hair down,” notes Fee.