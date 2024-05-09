Fashion
How to Style Men's Curly Hair, According to a Professional Stylist
There's never been a better time to have curly hair. That's largely thanks to the growing number of artists taking their vibes and reels to stages, screens and red carpets around the world, providing the less famous among us with plenty of examples of how to shoot the best of ours. And the result is a new take on what might otherwise be a moppy hairstyle: it's a sleek, eye-catching take on the slacker-esque shag. These guys make it look easy.
But make no mistake: behind every movie premiere is a professional celebrity hairstylist training every hair where it belongs. KC Fees, whose advice made this story come to life, is the reason Jeremy Allen White's hair is the way it is. We called her one of the best barbers to follow on social media, even though she's not technically a barber. Still, that doesn't stop guys like Henry Golding, Ralph Fiennes, Luke Evans, Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett from turning to her for their biggest events.
So we asked Fee to give us some pointers on how we can achieve the same effect on our own hair. Read on for her pro-level tips for making your curly hair look great.
Wash your hair less
Maybe you're a fan of the idea that “daily shampoo” isn't necessary. Excessive washing can make hair look dried out, even if you follow it up with conditioner. And the more defined your hair texture, the longer you want to push back that washing timeframe, according to Fee Fee: “Maintaining an organic look involves washing every three to four days, with potential adjustments in regimen, such as incorporation of a dry shampoo. , to manage oil accumulation. The good news is that a simple daily rinse should remove most of the buildup from your natural oil and the products you use.
The best dry shampoo for curly hair
When using dry shampoo, be sure to rinse it out at the end of each day and don't use it on days when you've actually washed your hair or when you don't experience as much oil buildup. (The personalized version of Prose, which can be formulated to target your specific needs, is probably the perfect “third day” product to help lift hair from the roots and absorb excess oil.)
Get more haircuts
Although you don't need to wash your hair very often, you should increase the frequency of haircuts. Visit your stylist every six to eight weeks at least, but you'll need to go even more often if you really want to maintain perfect shape. “The key to this style is consistent haircuts for shape, as well as strategic layering for texture,” says Fee, adding that this intentional regimen allows you to take a minimalist approach to products. “Aim for a natural appearance without excessive styling. » The ideal goal is to increase length on top while maintaining shorter sides and back.
Style your hair when it is damp and clean
Before styling your hair each morning, start with clean, damp hair. This doesn't mean you have to shampoo completely, but you should at least rinse your hair. You can also spray water if you don't want full watering.
Use a leave-in conditioner
“The transition from bedhead to red carpet involves dampening the hair, then applying a lightweight styling product for hold,” says Fee. In this case, this property should promise to condition your curls, with words like “Leave-in Conditioner” or “Curl Moisturizer,” or anything in that vein. In short, you want to choose a lightweight, hydrating, cuticle-sealing product that protects your strands from moisture loss.
Here are three of Fee’s must-haves for her clients.
Dry with a diffuser
Although Fee loves letting her clients' hair air dry, she says you can also get more volume (and of course, faster results) by blow-drying it. However, regardless of the texture, it is important to use a diffuser attachment on the end of your hair dryer, to disperse the heat evenly. But if you can let it air dry, Fee advises: “Air drying often preserves the natural texture better,” she says.
But for White's signature red carpet curls, Fee dries hair about 80 percent with a diffuser, allowing the rest to air dry. “The diffuser maintains the integrity of the natural texture while eliminating some of the frizz,” she explains. And while most hair dryers come with a diffusing nozzle, Fee likes to use a Hair Dryer Hot Sock Diffuser, which is a small, non-flammable sock that neutralizes frizz while allowing hot air to dry gently curls.
The best hair dryer for curly hair
Of course, you can always opt for a salon favorite hair dryer that comes with all the accessories you could need. (The diffuser is the wide-faced one with small teeth that disperse air around the scalp and into the curls.)
Use a texture-defining finisher
Once the hair is dry (and in some cases, almost dry), you want to apply the finishing touches, namely a texturizing spray or light-catching oil that elevates the style from camera-ready to Zoom-ready. the paparazzi camera.
But these finishing details may differ depending on the type of definition of your hair.
The Best Finishers for Most Curls
Many salon-favorite brands offer some version of curl-defining finishing products, from oils to creams to texturizing sprays. The goal is for these curls to really catch the light with their definition and heart shine.
The best gel for curly hair
You might even consider a wave gel for a pinch of hold with plenty of shine.
The best finisher for curly hair
If you have curly hair, “a more hydrating approach is advisable,” she says. “Use products like a creamy leave-in conditioner on damp hair before diffusing and finish with a curl-defining cream for well-defined curls.”
The best finisher for fine curls
For fine curls: If your curly strands are extremely fine or your hair is thinning evenly, you may also want to change the regimen. “These hair types benefit from volumizing products, like mousse or lightweight mousse, to add body without weighing the hair down,” notes Fee.
|
Sources
2/ https://robbreport.com/style/grooming/curly-mens-hair-tips-1235612290/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bhajans in Bollywood: Reels take over Lok Sabha online poll campaigns | Latest news India
- Auren Halbert from Calgary leads host country Canada in the sled hockey world championship
- How to Style Men's Curly Hair, According to a Professional Stylist
- Mustad Musa appointed as Director of One Health Innovation Institute
- UK interest rates held steady, but cuts may be on the way
- Can climate change contribute to earthquakes?
- Welcome Mr Xi Jinping: Red carpet for Chinese President in Serbia and Hungary
- Stormy Daniels wraps up testimony in Donald Trump's secret trial
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at PM Modi, says he's nervous, stops talking about NDA's 400-seat win
- President Jokowi prepares the names of candidates for the KPK steering committee: there are 9 people
- British universities say campus protests may require action.
- Broadway producer Thomas J. Gates killed by NJ Transit train