Edna Karr, first fashion show

NEW ORLEANS It was lights, cameras and action as students hit the ground running in custom clothing at Edna Karr's first fashion show. Two students received their own LLC at the event to launch their brands. The celebration began last week, Friday, May 3, in the school gymnasium. Local entertainer Look at Warren hosted the event and local rap star Neno Calvin performed. There was also an incredible line-up of judges, including Emline-James, Damage Control, FRGN, Heem Adisa, Ragz to Riches and Sew Swift. A teacher at the school had the idea of ​​helping her students develop their creativity through fashion and design, by creating the Haus of EK. “I believe that creatives in high school are overlooked by sports and other extracurricular activities,” said Jamari Juluke, Karr physical science teacher. “I knew that bringing people to Karr who were successful in New Orleans fashion culture would help my students.” Jaila Lee, a 10th grader, and Joey Miles, an 11th grader, built each piece that went on stage. Lee's collection featured bright, bold colors with drop-crotch garments. “I learned how to turn a blanket into creative pieces,” she said. Lee, 16, said she learned about patterns, fabrics, cutting and sewing. The 16-year-old Miles collection included pieced ties and patchwork pieces. Juggling the band and preparing for the fashion show was difficult, but worth it, he said. “Overall, I think the fashion show taught me a lot about what my brand, Interstellar Love, meant to me.” With the help of local designer Jaelan Ricard of JaeriStudios and NOLA sewing company DDM, students learned the skills needed to make clothing from scratch. Ricard said deciding to participate in the show was an “immediate yes” when she heard about the opportunity to teach students how to make clothes from scratch. “Being able to give them the advice I wish I had had at their age was truly amazing.” At the end of the show, Lee and Miles were surprised by the LLCs offered by Emline James. “I loved every second of it and I would definitely do it again,” Miles said. Click here to report a typo. Get the latest news from your neighborhood delivered straight to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS app store Or Google game.

