Dada meets dresses: why clothes that look like sculptures are all the rage | Fashion





Anya Taylor-Joy as Paco Rabanne from the 90s, pierced on all sides with arrows, a snap to sit down. Sydney Sweeney in a Balmain top adorned with dozens of white flowers, grapes and hands. Gwen Stefani in a custom resin dress that looks like a big piece of broken caramel mesh. From dresses adorned with entire bouquets of metal flowers to straps that float just inches above the shoulder, sculptural clothing has recently taken over red carpets and magazine covers. This has been in the making for a while. The surreal look Sweeney sported on the red carpet was first seen on Naomi Campbell as she closed the Balmains show at Paris fashion week in February, wearing a gold version. At the Grammys, singer Dawn Richards gets dressed, near the The Armenian designer Khosrov, sprouted branches and leaves, while at the Golden Globes, Poker Face actress Natasha Lyonne wore an architectural Schiaparelli pom-pom dress that resembled a bridge. Naomi Campbell (center) and other models at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in February. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images This year's Oscars also hosted a multitude of half-art, half-haute couture looks. Oppenheimer's co-stars Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt shared the internet with their flowing suspenders, with comedian Sarah Colonna joking about X: Find someone who will respect your personal space like the straps of Emily Blunts dress respect hers. Of course, the Met saw more than its fair share of groundbreaking silhouettes this week. But clothes that look like De Stijl aren't just the preserve of the elite. Look down the main street for sculptural asymmetrical dresses at Mango, sculpted bustier models at Reiss and appliqued tops that look like a bouquet of silky peonies. This isn't about the exaggerated silhouettes and ruffles that have taken over fashion in recent years, but something altogether more directional; more Jean Arp curves or Louise Bourgeois jagged lines than frothy layers of tulle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIM MESCHES (@kimmesches.studio) “,”alt”:”Gwen Stefani on the cover of Nylon magazine”,”index”:6,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram. com”}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”assetOrigin”:”https://assets.guim.co.uk/”}”> Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click “Allow and continue”. These sculptural creations are the perfect antidote to a digital world flattened and homogenized by filters. We are completely digital [when it comes to] fashion presentation. There's no feeling on the skin because it's always on Instagram, says French artist Jeanne Vicerial, whose textile sculptures are currently exhibited at the Musée du Vieux Nîmes. Over the last century, industrialization, mass production and now technology have radically transformed the fashion industry, meaning we have lost our connection to fabric. Bridge-chic Natasha Lyonne at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Photography: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images These sometimes architectural garments can also be interpreted as a by-product of the chaotic socio-political times in which we live. During difficult times, fashion trends can veer toward maximalism, with exaggerated silhouettes, bright colors, and embellishments as we seek to find joy and liberation. amid adversity, says Carolyn Mair, author of Psychology of Fashion. Hover over Florence Pugh at the Oscars in March. Photograph: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP This is not the first time that such outfits have gained popularity. Mair defines the years following the First World War as a period of artistic experimentation and cultural change, most notably visible in the Surrealist and Dadaist movements. At this time, Schiaparelli and Balenciaga were creating sculptural clothing that challenged traditional silhouettes, in the same way that artists such as Salvador Dal, Jean Cocteau and Man Ray pushed the oppressive boundaries of rationalism. Choosing bigger, bolder outfits during times of economic uncertainty or social upheaval can serve as armor, she says, temporarily shielding us from reality, allowing us to escape through outfits that provide a feeling of power , confidence and resilience.

