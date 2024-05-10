Swift and Beyoncé show off their lucrative pop-fashion affair | national news

The return of mega-concerts since the Covid-19 pandemic, with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift leading the way, has highlighted the lucrative links between fashion brands and pop stars.
Stage costumes have long been a way for designers to gain massive exposure – think Madonna's cone breasts which helped make French designer Jean Paul Gaultier a household name in the early 1990s.
From Edith Piaf's little black dress to Elton John's wacky glasses to David Bowie's many elaborate fashion statements, music stars have often communicated with their clothes.
The endorsement of a pop star can have an immediate impact on a brand's bottom line.
Sales of rhinestone cowboy hats increased more than 1,600% after Beyoncé wore one for her “Renaissance” tour, according to payment platform Klarna.
Data scientists Launchmetrics estimated that Alexander McQueen saw a $7.7 million increase for dressing Beyoncé, while Versace sales jumped $6.3 million thanks to Swift.
Designer David Koma told Vogue that one of his dresses sold out a day after it was worn by Beyoncé and that he saw a 53% increase in her Instagram followers in one month.
Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten, who also dressed “Queen B”, told the magazine: “For us, the objective is not really a question of sales but a question of image and visibility which comes about aligning with a major artist who looks great in our clothes and fits our aesthetic.
– Extreme fame –
Swift goes through an average of 13 outfits each night of her Eras Tour, the European leg of which begins in Paris on Thursday.
These include ballgowns for the country section, sequined ensembles for pop hits and floaty gowns for her forays into folk.
They come courtesy of high fashion brands like Cavalli, Louboutin and Versace – although it hasn't always been an obvious choice for them.
“Luxury designers wouldn't have been as interested in partnering with Taylor because her presentation as a pop star was down-to-earth, unlike someone like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga,” said Satu Hameenaho- Fox, author of “Into the Taylor-Verse”.
“But the level of her fame is so extreme now, and she is now considered part of the pantheon of great American songwriters, that, without ever being daring in her fashion, she is almost considered an institution, a chic institution that any brand could have benefited from being associated with.”
Like everything about Swift, her fans dissect each outfit looking for coded messages.
Swifties will be eager to see how she presents songs from her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which will make its first live performances in Paris.
The 34-year-old singer embraces a Victorian gothic aesthetic in the album cover.
Oddly enough for many Swifties, in the music video for the new song “Fortnight” she wears outfits by young American designer Elena Velez, who stirred up controversy with provocative “post-woke” stunts.
“Does this mean Taylor is moving into a more controversial personality space,” wondered Glenys Johnson, author of “Taylor Swift: The Story of a Fashion Legend.”
“The lyrics on her latest album were largely about her wanting to move beyond the good girl image she has. We Swifties can't wait to see if this means Taylor is evolving into a more controversial,” Johnson added.
