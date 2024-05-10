17 Elite Fashion Finds for the Warm Transitional Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as we love the comfort of spring, it's time to start talking about how we're going to change our wardrobes to match the heat of summer! Whether you prefer structured pants or flowy blouses, the bottom line is that you need a clothing rotation that makes you feel good and look good. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to help you find elite fashion finds that can effectively transition spring to summer.

No matter if Whether you're going on vacation or going out with the girls, it's essential to have a set of clothing options that look luxurious while keeping you cool. Nonetheless, we've rounded up 17 elite fashion finds that can transition from spring to summer. And guess what? These fashion finds start at just $20 — keep reading to see our picks!

Tops

1. Drama! We like it satin wrap tank top because it’s stylish but doesn’t take itself too seriously – only $25!

2. Off-the-Shoulder Reality: This off-the-shoulder satin top is a simple, stylish top that would look great with pants or a skirt and a pair of sickening pumps — only $27!

3. Crossed: If you want to stay as cool as possible this spring and summer, this crossover sleeveless top will help you with its polyester design and construction — only $24!

4. Suck it up: For those who love the corset trend, but don't want to submit to an extremely structured version, this corset top can give you a finished look without making you overheat – only $48!

5. Ready for the BBQ: This button-down dolman blouse will have you looking elevated at the next family barbecue or fun day with the kids—only $65!

6. On the go: If you need a top that moves with your body, this one ruched side tank top will become your new best friend (and its ruching adds a little cute touch to any ensemble) – only $45!

Down

7. Let it flow: These linen palazzo pants will help you stay cool, calm and collected even on the hottest days – was $35, now only $28!

8. She is serious: We love them wide palazzo pants because they have a high waist and are flexible enough to wear to the office and other formal events – they were $40, now only $34!

9. Rich mom energy: Do not do that Bermuda shorts just breathe mom's rich energy? They have a tie at the waist to help accentuate your curves and have a breathable 4-way stretch composition for added comfort – only $98!

10. Pleats, please! This long pleated skirt is a regal piece that coordinates well with tees, button-down shirts, and ruffled blouses—only $30!

Dresses

11. Girl Boss: If you wear this tablecloth ruched buttoned shirt dressyou'll feel like you can take on the world (or even just your next board meeting) — only $53!

12. Night edge: This asymmetrical gathered dress will make sure your date remembers to ask for a second one – only $20!

13. Closet Staple: It doesn't matter if it's a wedding or a graduation, this one shoulder dress have you covered – only $55!

14. Let's go yachting: This long t-shirt dress looks super luxurious and comes in three sophisticated colors – only $138!

15. Dance the night away: Nothing beats having a dress that makes you want to twirl all night, and that backless keyhole dress is a great option for doing this – only $40!

16. 90s Inspiration: For those who love the simplicity of the '90s, this racerback midi dress will take you back in a modern way with its fitted design — was $90, now only $54!

17. Vacation, yeah! This asymmetric cutout midi dress is a bold option to wear on your next vacation – was $100, now only $60!