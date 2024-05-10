



President Biden's reelection campaign co-opted Kendrick Lamar's attacks on Drake to attack Donald Trump, superimposing the Compton rapper's “Euphoria” lyrics onto text-based insults about the former president in a bizarre TikTok clip. The 13-second video posted by Biden's official re-election campaign on the China-linked social media app features captions such as “I hate the way you trample on women's rights” and “the way you talk immigrants”. “I hate the way you dress” and “I hate the way you diss on Truth Social,” other captions read over images of Trump in a tuxedo and looking at his phone. The TikTok clip begins with an image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stating that they are the “biggest haters.” Biden-Harris/TikTok Headquarters The clip then addresses Trump's views on abortion. Biden-Harris/TikTok Headquarters The Biden team has not edited the lyrics of the song and some of Lamar's shots at Drizzy can still be heard. “I hate the way you walk, the way you talk/I hate the way you dress/I hate the way you sneakily say, if I get on a plane it's gonna be blunt/We hate bullshit of you f—, because they're mistaken for real women/And notice, I said 'we,' it's not just me, I'm what the culture feels,'” the excerpt from piece used by the campaign. Lamar's diss track stems from a simmering feud between him and Toronto-born Drake (real name: Aubrey Drake Graham), which led to both artists releasing songs about each other in recent days . The rappers had been feuding for years, but tension escalated after Drake released the song “First Person Shooter” in October, in which J. Cole spit that he, Drake and Lamar were the “big three.” Lamar took issue with the comparison and hit back at Cole in his own song Like That in March. Trump's views on immigration are also mentioned in the dissenting message. Biden-Harris/TikTok Headquarters The Biden team released a photo of Trump in a tuxedo. Biden-Harris/TikTok Headquarters “I hate the way you sneakily diss the social truth,” one image read. Biden-Harris/TikTok Headquarters Biden's re-election team said it would continue to use TikTok despite the president signing a bill last month requiring the app's parent company, ByteDance, to divest due to its affiliation with the Chinese government. A fragmented media environment requires us to show up and meet voters where they are, including online. TikTok is one of many places we make sure our content is seen by voters, a Biden campaign representative told The Post in April. When the stakes are this high in elections, we're going to use every tool we have to reach young voters where they are, the representative added, saying the campaign was using enhanced security measures. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request from The Post.

