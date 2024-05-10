Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Effortless' Fashion: 'Even with a maang tika, I must feel like I woke up like this'





New Delhi– Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who exudes elegance in every outfit she wears, believes that fashion should be effortless and burden-free. With 10.9 million followers on Instagram, Aditi's social media feed is full of photos of her wearing Indian outfits, traditional clothing, dresses, co-ords, pantsuits and floral dresses. Talking about what fashion means to her, Aditi told IANS: “Fashion is something that comes from inside you. You can play with fashion, but I believe fashion can be created from my wardrobe, your wardrobe, my sister's wardrobe or my brother's wardrobe as well. Fashion is fun. And sometimes fashion ends up being very expensive, but sometimes you can create from yourself. It's about being creative. She added: “When I started in 2011-2012, I didn't care, but after a few years, it became a burden for me to have to look glamorous, wear heels, wear makeup. But I always said I didn't want to do all those things. I used to say that I would do this on screen but not in real life. “But over the last 4-5 years, I feel like I'm who I am, I am who I am. I'll go to an interview without makeup, with my hair tied up. I feel like my heart should connect to you. And if it connects, everything else works. Fashion, face, skin, everything else falls into place as well. And I think fashion should be effortless. Maybe some people will like it, some won't If you feel good, then do it,” shared Aditi, who is recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond. Bazaar.” If she follows Generation Z trends? Aditi said she doesn't know any trends but wears whatever she wants. “Sometimes things that are in fashion are 'behuda'. If I don't like fashionable things, I don't wear them. But in my everyday clothes, it's up to me. I take it out of my closet and wear it. To me, fashion should be effortless and should be authentically you. If you are attending an event, you can do the whole ‘taam jhaam’,” she said. Aditi added, “For me, it’s important to be effortless. Even if I wear a maang tikka, I should feel like I wake up like this. 'Heeramandi' also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The series is broadcast on Netflix. (IANS)

