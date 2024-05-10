9 summer 2024 fashion trends we will all wear this season





Spotted at: (L to R) Coperni, Victoria Beckham & Acne Studios – as well as at Valentino, Stella McCartney, Gabriel Hearst, Michael Kors, Prada, Dior, Christopher Esber, Ermanno Scervino & Christian Syrian. COPERNI SS24 Victor VIRGILE VICTORIA BECKHAM SS24 Pierre Blanc ACNE STUDIOS SS24 Victor VIRGILE 4. HIGH WAIST PANTS Low rises have been omnipresent in trend reports for several seasons now, but and I can almost hear that sigh of relief from the millennials among us, it's time to revisit high rises. In fact, if you subscribe to Loewe's way of thinking, only the great-a skyscraper will do the trick. Perfect for everything from office outfits to dinner dates to date nights to nights out, the high-waisted rule can be spread throughout your entire pants repertoire, whether you're wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, or a suit. Invest in a great, timeless belt to elevate the look. Spotted at: (From left to right) Loewe, Moschino & Rokh – as well as at Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, Alaia, Chanel, 3.1 Philip Lim & Herms. LOEWE SS24 Victor VIRGILE MOSCHINO SS24 Victor VIRGILE 5. ELEVATED SPORTSWEAR Gone are the days when sportswear was reserved only for sporting activities. In what is likely a hangover of sorts from the everyday loungewear aesthetic imposed by the pandemic, sportswear staples have slowly infiltrated our everyday wardrobes, but never more so than in the past. 'summer 2024. Hooded sweatshirts are now oversized and have replaced everyday casual clothing. dresses, monochrome zip-up track tops are the perfect piece to pair with your favorite denim, and cropped leggings reminiscent of a bit of a 60s pedal pusher are a real look to pair with heeled pumps. A comfortable dressing room? You don't have to tell us twice. Spotted at: (From left) Gucci, JW Anderson & Johanna Parv – as well as at Miu Miu & Louis Vuitton. GUCCI SS24 Daniele Venturelli JW ANDERSON SS24 Victor VIRGILE Crop top in technical silk 6. THE ROSES TO COME Flowers for Spring We know what you're thinking. But before you go after Miranda Priestly, listen up. We do not talk any of them old flowers. This trend is strictly about roses. Countless designers have promoted the world's most traditionally romantic stem on their spring/summer runways, with Simone Rocha, as always, going one step further by incorporating real roses into many of her stunning sheer gowns. That you go enough It's up to you, but if you're in a floral fashion mood this summer, be sure to keep things strictly pink. Spotted at: (From left to right) Richard Quinn, Alexander McQueen & Simone Rocha – as well as at Balmain, Christian Cowan, Zimmermann & Givenchy. RICHARD QUINN SS24 Victor VIRGILE ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SS24 Dave Bennett SIMONE ROCHA SS24 Victor VIRGILE One Shoulder Ruched Rosette Top Backless bodice midi dress 7. METALLIC Christmas and the festive season may be behind us, but it seems that's no reason to clean out your wardrobe. In fact, metallics will serve you and your outfits well for months to come, as golds and silvers appear to be one of the hottest color trends of 2024. Of course, this trend lends itself more comfortably to evening wear, but with Miu Miu and Rabanne offering perfect dressy iterations with clever layering, there's no excuse to ignore this trend this summer.

