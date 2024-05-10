Fashion
Mom asks if she's 'overreacting' to Target dress
In recent years, rising prices in supermarkets have forced many families to compromise on the quality of ingredients when purchasing their meals. A recent study published by Supermarket news found that 41% of families with children were more likely to turn to lower-quality groceries to keep up with inflation.
For comparison, 29% of people without children have opted for lower quality food products to cope with rising prices.
Despite the current rise in food prices, Oh Organic produce has allowed families to consistently enjoy high-quality organic meals at affordable prices for nearly two decades. With a focus on good taste and health, Oh Organics offers a wide range of options for budget-conscious consumers.
Oh Organics launched in 2005 with 150 USDA certified organic products, but now offers more than 1,500 items, ranging from fresh organic fruits and vegetables to organic dairy and meats, certified organic cage-free eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food and much more. This gives families the opportunity to prepare a wider range of recipes using organic ingredients than ever before.
We believe every customer should have access to affordable organic options that support healthy lifestyles and diverse shopping preferences, shared Jennifer Saenz, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons, one of many stores where you can find Oh Organic Products. Over the years, we have made organic foods more accessible by expanding Oh Organic produce in every aisle of our stores, allowing health- and budget-conscious families to incorporate organic foods into every meal.
With the help of our friends at Oh Organics, Upworthy has looked at the wide range of products available at our local store and created meals that are tasty, affordable and healthy.
Here are 3 meals for a family of 4 that cost $7 and less per serving. (Note: Prices may vary by location and are calculated before sales tax.)
Oh Organic Tacos and Refried Beans ($6.41 per serving)
Few dishes can bring a family to the table quite like tacos. Here's a healthy and affordable way to spice up your family's Taco Tuesdays.
Preparation time: 2 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Total duration: 22 minutes
Ingredients:
1 pound of Oh Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)
1 packet Oh Organic Taco Seasoning ($2.29)
Oh Organic Mexican Cheese Blend ($4.79)
Oh Organic Chunky Salsa ($3.99)
Oh Organic Taco Shells ($4.29)
1 box of Oh Organic Refried Beans ($2.29)
Instructions:
1. Cook ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until nicely browned. remove any excess fat.
2. Add 1 packet of beef taco seasoning with water [and cook as directed].
3. Add taco meat to shell, top with cheese and salsa to taste.
4. Heat refried beans in a pan until cooked through, serve with tacos and top with cheese.
O Organics Mexican Style Blended Cheese.via O Organic
Oh Organic Hamburger Stew ($4.53 per serving)
Busy parents will love this recipe that allows them to prep in the morning then serve a delicious slow-cooked stew after work.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 7 hours
Total duration: 7 hours 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1 pound of Oh Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)
1 book Oh Organic Golden Potatoes ($4.49)
3 Oh Organic Carrots ($2.89)
1 teaspoon onion powder
I can Oh Organic tomato paste ($1.25)
2 cups of water
1 yellow onion, diced ($1.00)
1 clove of garlic ($0.50)
1 teaspoon of salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning or oregano
Instructions:
1. Cook ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until nicely browned. remove any excess fat.
2. Transfer the cooked beef to a slow cooker with the potatoes, onions, carrots and garlic.
3. Mix tomato paste, water, salt, pepper, onion powder and Italian seasoning in a separate bowl.
4. Pour the mixed sauce over the ingredients in the slow cooker and mix well.
5. Cover the slow cooker with its lid and set it on low for 7 to 8 hours, or until the potatoes are tender. Divide into bowls and enjoy!
O Organic baby gold potatoes.via O Organic
Oh Organic Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet ($4.32 per serving)
This one-skillet dish is for all Italy lovers who are looking for a comforting, savory, cheesy, flavorful dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare.
Preparation time: 2 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Total duration: 27 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
1 pound of Oh Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 can Oh Organic Diced Tomatoes ($2.00)
1 can Oh Organic tomato sauce ($2.29)
1 tablespoon Oh Organic tomato paste ($1.25)
2 1/4 cups water
2 cups Oh Organic rotini pasta ($3.29)
1 cup Oh Organic Mozzarella Cheese ($4.79)
Instructions:
1. Brown ground beef in a pan, breaking it up as it cooks.
2. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder
3. Add the tomato paste, sauce and diced tomatoes to the pan. Add the water and bring to a gentle boil.
4. Add the pasta to the pan, making sure it is well coated. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Remove the lid, sprinkle with cheese and let cool.
O Organics Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.via O Organic
