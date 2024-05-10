Fashion
One/Of is a brand to know, creating fashion from repurposed fabrics
On the mood board for Patricia Votos' latest collection for her brand One/Of, in the studio she built in her Upper East Side apartment, is a photo of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsens returning of an episode of Gossip Girl. It's a blurry screenshot, but something I notice instantly, perhaps even embarrassingly. And yet, Voto shouts with joy when I point it out to him: Ah, you are one of the few who noticed it!
Maybe it's because, growing up as a fashion-obsessed teenager in New York, like Voto herself, I've watched the series more times than I could count. I can spot a Gossip Girl screenshot from a mile away. For so long, the show represented a level of dreaminess and glamor that I hoped to achieve but wasn't sure would ever become a reality for me. When I had walked up the steps to the Votos apartment/studio a few minutes earlier, I was thinking about how the moment I stood there on East 70th Street, about to meet a designer who creates clothes on measured with vintage fabrics, reminded me of the fashion show. It was one of the rare instances where I truly felt like I was present in the life of my 14-year-old dreams. When I walked in and saw this photo pinned to the board, I couldn't help but notice it. This was already worrying me.
The Votos concept for One/Of also seems a bit like fashion fantasy. After working in the industry for 15 years alongside designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Rosie Assoulin and Gabriela Hearst, she decided to use her knowledge of textile development and design to create something she never knew before. hadn't seen before. I found that we always had leftover fabric, for whatever reason, canceled colors, we ordered too much, whatever it was, a lot of different factors came into play, she told me. And so we would end up on all these fabrics at the end of each collection.
Now, One/Of uses these leftover fabrics to create custom pieces, an idea also inspired by her own personal shopping experiences. I've never had a sample size, she says. So I always felt like no one really fit me the clothes that suited me. This is why we don't do sizes! We take measurements. Then she asks if I've ever been measured before. When I shake my head, she quickly pulls out a sketch of a mannequin and a measuring tape, which she wraps around my waist and arms while writing down numbers. Are things always cut off on you? she asks. Because you have a long torso! She's right, it is, but it's something I've just accepted, without ever understanding exactly why.
Voto tells me that the idea of bespoke fashion is abstract to most people. Obviously, there are men's clothing and tailored suits and suits; it's much more common for them, she said. But with women's clothing and especially the types of designs we were working on, it's not something you would expect to hear. Sure, made-to-order might be something a little more common, but bespoke? It’s something you don’t hear about as much. And I think for me that was really important, because there are so many women in my life for whom shopping retail is always a challenge.
She goes on to describe her friends' struggles to find things they like, because they are too short or too tall or have a long torso that they don't realize. Being able to introduce tailoring was really important to me, because I want everyone to feel like when they come here, they have the opportunity to wear something that they wouldn't normally wear for whatever reason.
One/Of publishes collections, but there is no stock. You come and meet the brand team and see what you like, but everything can be made in a different fabric. Voto keeps a handful of fabric samples pinned on the wall next to her mood board for each collection, so you can see and touch all the possibilities. We force people to think and reflect, because this is not this moment click, click, clicka bunch of things appear.
One of his clients calls it delayed gratification. When I ask Voto to define the concept, she explains: It's like she's excited when she first comes in, because she's like, “Okay, what are we going to do next?” And then she's excited when she can fit it, because she's like, “Oh, that looks good.” And then she gets excited again when she finally understands. She says: “I developed this thing, and now I can wear it and share it and show it to people. It's a totally different way of looking at wardrobe.
Voto doesn't even call its collections collections, Really. I call each capsule and all the different pieces we make suggestions to! she says. They are conversation starters.
And because it's all so personal, working with the brand is the kind of experience its customers tell their friends about, and then those friends come to One/Of themselves to see what it's all about. Yesterday a client came in, she brought her friend and told her she was going to make an appointment with us, Voto said. It's like a family, in a way. Most of One/Ofs' customers know each other and the brand has taken off largely through word of mouth. Many of them will be Hat Lunch in Central Parkin fact, Voto mentions, and I think, there is the Gossip Girl connection again.
As for the brand's latest capsules or suggestion series releasing today, Voto notes that there's always a vintage undertone to everything she does. I always go out and buy vintage and see what's out there. But the big starting point for this collection was the matador, she says. She looks over her shoulder and points to a framed black-and-white photo of a Spanish matador on the wall. A friend of mine gave me this photo three apartments ago and I have always loved it. She loved it especially because it was inspired by the rich embroidery on the jacket.
So I started looking at some of the images I had taken recently and noticed a thread. I've been pulling matador jackets for a while, and anything with that kind of rich embroidery,” she continues. That was the starting point.
The result is a 12-piece collection in rich colors and prints, including polka dots, spotted pony hair and red and blue tartan. And of course, there's a matador-style two-piece set in a rich pink floral pattern, adorned with rich red velvet flourishes, which looks like something I might wear to a dinner party, rather than to a bullfight. I mention how great the pattern would look on the skirt with a peplum detail at the waist, which Voto designed in a sky blue polka dot print, and she smiles.
You see, I love it, because I love collaborating! A lot of my role with these creative directors used to be to be a sounding board. And now our customers will say: Patricia, what do you think? And I'll make them a sketch and help them create a mood board and find inspiration and fabrics, of course, and embroidery! But actually, being there to support them was the most satisfying part of my job.
Before leaving, Voto slips me my measurements, carefully noted on his hand-drawn mannequin, and smiles warmly. It’s just such a rewarding role to be someone’s right-hand woman,” she says. And suddenly I feel like I'm really in a fashion fantasy that I didn't even know I had.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. Previously, she was style editor at In the stylefounding commercial editor at Charm, and fashion editor at Coveteur.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a60747974/one-of-spring-2024-patricia-voto-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- One/Of is a brand to know, creating fashion from repurposed fabrics
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Microsoft launches mobile game store to compete with Apple, Google
- “Imran Khan wants Bushra Bibi to be prime minister, if not him”
- Rick Scott joined Donald Trump in court today. Here's why.
- Britain will not follow US in suspending weapons against Israel if it invades Rafah – POLITICO
- Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor spotted partying together amid Ananya Panday breakup rumors | Bollywood News
- Announcing BROOKLYN TECH EXPO on June 6, 2024: Unlocking Innovation
- Kavala demands retrial amid controversy over imprisonment
- What did Biden say about US arms transfers to Israel and what does it mean? | Israel's War on Gaza News
- The Bear and the Reserve Dogs Among Peabody Award Winners – Daily News
- UW-Whitewater Drops NCAA Women's Tennis Match