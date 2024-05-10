One/Of is a brand to know, creating fashion from repurposed fabrics

On the mood board for Patricia Votos' latest collection for her brand One/Of, in the studio she built in her Upper East Side apartment, is a photo of Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsens returning of an episode of Gossip Girl. It's a blurry screenshot, but something I notice instantly, perhaps even embarrassingly. And yet, Voto shouts with joy when I point it out to him: Ah, you are one of the few who noticed it!

Maybe it's because, growing up as a fashion-obsessed teenager in New York, like Voto herself, I've watched the series more times than I could count. I can spot a Gossip Girl screenshot from a mile away. For so long, the show represented a level of dreaminess and glamor that I hoped to achieve but wasn't sure would ever become a reality for me. When I had walked up the steps to the Votos apartment/studio a few minutes earlier, I was thinking about how the moment I stood there on East 70th Street, about to meet a designer who creates clothes on measured with vintage fabrics, reminded me of the fashion show. It was one of the rare instances where I truly felt like I was present in the life of my 14-year-old dreams. When I walked in and saw this photo pinned to the board, I couldn't help but notice it. This was already worrying me.

Katherine Brabyn

The Votos concept for One/Of also seems a bit like fashion fantasy. After working in the industry for 15 years alongside designers like Joseph Altuzarra, Rosie Assoulin and Gabriela Hearst, she decided to use her knowledge of textile development and design to create something she never knew before. hadn't seen before. I found that we always had leftover fabric, for whatever reason, canceled colors, we ordered too much, whatever it was, a lot of different factors came into play, she told me. And so we would end up on all these fabrics at the end of each collection.

Katherine Brabyn

Now, One/Of uses these leftover fabrics to create custom pieces, an idea also inspired by her own personal shopping experiences. I've never had a sample size, she says. So I always felt like no one really fit me the clothes that suited me. This is why we don't do sizes! We take measurements. Then she asks if I've ever been measured before. When I shake my head, she quickly pulls out a sketch of a mannequin and a measuring tape, which she wraps around my waist and arms while writing down numbers. Are things always cut off on you? she asks. Because you have a long torso! She's right, it is, but it's something I've just accepted, without ever understanding exactly why.

Katherine Brabyn

Voto tells me that the idea of ​​bespoke fashion is abstract to most people. Obviously, there are men's clothing and tailored suits and suits; it's much more common for them, she said. But with women's clothing and especially the types of designs we were working on, it's not something you would expect to hear. Sure, made-to-order might be something a little more common, but bespoke? It’s something you don’t hear about as much. And I think for me that was really important, because there are so many women in my life for whom shopping retail is always a challenge.

Katherine Brabyn

She goes on to describe her friends' struggles to find things they like, because they are too short or too tall or have a long torso that they don't realize. Being able to introduce tailoring was really important to me, because I want everyone to feel like when they come here, they have the opportunity to wear something that they wouldn't normally wear for whatever reason.

One/Of publishes collections, but there is no stock. You come and meet the brand team and see what you like, but everything can be made in a different fabric. Voto keeps a handful of fabric samples pinned on the wall next to her mood board for each collection, so you can see and touch all the possibilities. We force people to think and reflect, because this is not this moment click, click, clicka bunch of things appear.

Katherine Brabyn

One of his clients calls it delayed gratification. When I ask Voto to define the concept, she explains: It's like she's excited when she first comes in, because she's like, “Okay, what are we going to do next?” And then she's excited when she can fit it, because she's like, “Oh, that looks good.” And then she gets excited again when she finally understands. She says: “I developed this thing, and now I can wear it and share it and show it to people. It's a totally different way of looking at wardrobe.

Voto doesn't even call its collections collections, Really. I call each capsule and all the different pieces we make suggestions to! she says. They are conversation starters.

And because it's all so personal, working with the brand is the kind of experience its customers tell their friends about, and then those friends come to One/Of themselves to see what it's all about. Yesterday a client came in, she brought her friend and told her she was going to make an appointment with us, Voto said. It's like a family, in a way. Most of One/Ofs' customers know each other and the brand has taken off largely through word of mouth. Many of them will be in fact, Voto mentions, and I think, there is the Gossip Girl connection again.

Katherine Brabyn

As for the brand's latest capsules or suggestion series releasing today, Voto notes that there's always a vintage undertone to everything she does. I always go out and buy vintage and see what's out there. But the big starting point for this collection was the matador, she says. She looks over her shoulder and points to a framed black-and-white photo of a Spanish matador on the wall. A friend of mine gave me this photo three apartments ago and I have always loved it. She loved it especially because it was inspired by the rich embroidery on the jacket.

So I started looking at some of the images I had taken recently and noticed a thread. I've been pulling matador jackets for a while, and anything with that kind of rich embroidery,” she continues. That was the starting point.

Courtesy of One/Of

The result is a 12-piece collection in rich colors and prints, including polka dots, spotted pony hair and red and blue tartan. And of course, there's a matador-style two-piece set in a rich pink floral pattern, adorned with rich red velvet flourishes, which looks like something I might wear to a dinner party, rather than to a bullfight. I mention how great the pattern would look on the skirt with a peplum detail at the waist, which Voto designed in a sky blue polka dot print, and she smiles.

Courtesy of One/Of

You see, I love it, because I love collaborating! A lot of my role with these creative directors used to be to be a sounding board. And now our customers will say: Patricia, what do you think? And I'll make them a sketch and help them create a mood board and find inspiration and fabrics, of course, and embroidery! But actually, being there to support them was the most satisfying part of my job.

Before leaving, Voto slips me my measurements, carefully noted on his hand-drawn mannequin, and smiles warmly. It’s just such a rewarding role to be someone’s right-hand woman,” she says. And suddenly I feel like I'm really in a fashion fantasy that I didn't even know I had.

One/From Collection Eight Lookbook Open gallery