Tailor P. Johnson opens new menswear showroom in Sydney at the St James Trust Building on Elizabeth Street





In the entryway stand two pink consultation tables behind a custom marble table dotted with ties. Tamsin expects these pieces to form the beating heart of the space. They're always part of the brief because guys love doing their consultation standing up after spending all day sitting at the desk. We just knew when we walked in here we were like, yeah, that's right, Patrick Johnson says of his new space, a former ballroom in a heritage-listed building. For those who prefer to relax, there are two lounge areas on the wings where you can sit and browse the latest lookbooks, discuss fabrics and relax with a coffee or something more hard-core. The tables are custom designed in Brisbane and hand painted to recreate the effect of burl wood, and Patrick admits he was initially skeptical of the concepts. I didn't want it to be the color of the wood, he said. So Tam suggested a dirty pink. And I was kind of like, ew, dirty pink? But she was firm that we weren't doing brown, so I trusted her, and she did it and I love it. This article appears in the winter issue of Fin Magazine, released May 11. Sean Fennessy The left and right sofas were also custom finished for the space, creating two distinct areas that nicely break up the symmetry of the room. To one side are two whale-sized sofas in matching midnight Italian mohair velvet. On the other, a more casual yellow decor that wouldn't be out of place in a contemporary living room. Which makes sense because that's where it was before. This, Johnson said, pointing to the couch beneath him, was the first couch we ever had in the company and had in our home when I started. And then it was a blue silk. I always loved the shape and size…and I wanted a yellow area, so we did it in yellow linen. The real stroke of genius was how the clothing was kept minimal. Rather than cluttering, the rails are slim and easy to enjoy. Thanks to the careful location and curation of each station, the new space feels more like the world's largest dressing room than a showroom. That's our whole goal here, building wardrobes, Johnson says. It's the whole wardrobe. It's about building wardrobes with clothes they love, wearing until they're worn out, then coming back and eventually buying more. The winter issue of Fin Magazine and Fin Dining & The Wine Special is released on Saturday May 11 during the AFR weekend.

