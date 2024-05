What happened when three women let their husbands dress them

The result? Seb chose well. He dressed me exactly how he would dress as a woman, although I see there are a few touches for me specifically (the pink silk bag, the 90s-style strappy heels). I would wear this denim dress because it is very versatile and has a great silhouette. I wasn't so sure about the jacket but I like the boxy proportions. High marks for jewelry. I love double hoop earrings (and I wear both brands). The necklace is over the top, but I know he likes that mafia wife aesthetic. The piece de resistance was the hot pink ruched silk bag. This is exactly the kind of cute accessory I'm looking for. And fittingly, it's from the same designer as the pink skirt I'm wearing in the outfit I chose for myself. Maybe he doesn't need a list for my next birthday Seb, neurosurgeon I think Jade has a great fashion sense and spends a lot of time thinking about her outfits, often the night before in bed while I'm trying to sleep. She has long been drawn to kilts and often rummages through charity shops to add to her collection. Lately, she's been more interested in the retro/vintage sports vibe, which I like. It never occurred to me to suggest an outfit for Jade, it's a big part of her personality and she knows what she wants and looks great in. I am often asked to give an opinion, which is usually a sign of approval; I'm not very up on the latest fashion references, so even if I think something doesn't look amazing, I'm usually wrong. Basically, I approached this task thinking: If I were a girl, what would I want to wear? This jacket is definitely a testament to the fact that I would 100% wear it myself. I also like the dress. I specifically opted for the Hai bag because I know it's a brand she carries. The same goes for jewelry: she has some lovely Alighieri items and I'm pretty sure I bought her a Monica Vinader ring years ago. Overall, I think Jade looked really good in the outfit I chose. It was a fun experience, but I'm not sure I have the skills to start picking out clothes for her or for the era! Jade Choice: All Jades possess Sebs choice: Denim dress, 99, Align; Quilted corduroy jacket, 195, Grill; Silk bag, 128, Hai to the whistles; Leather shoes, 205, Bobbies; Gold plated earrings, 210, Alighieri; Gold vermeil earrings, 128, Monica Vinader; Gold plated necklace, 175, Missoma

