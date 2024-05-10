Local moms save the ball with more than 600 dress donations – NBC4 Washington





Over the weekend, a mother received a phone call with an urgent request from her friend who works at Alexandria City High School in Alexandria, Virginia. The teacher told Kristen Creighton that a nonprofit organization that was scheduled to host a prom dress drive at the University could no longer hold the event due to an emergency. With prom less than 12 days away and 40 students still in dire need of something to wear, Creighton mobilized its community to save prom by spreading the word online. “Everyone reacted the way I did. It breaks your heart,” Creighton said. Prom dresses started showing up on her porch within hours of posting a call for donations, she said. “That was just the tip of the iceberg,” Creighton added. Jaime Dawson, who saw Creightons post online, said she also asked her neighbors to help. She told News4 her pile of dresses for high schoolers grew quickly. “In an hour, an hour and a half, I had 37 dresses in my car as I drove around the neighborhood and picked up [them]” Dawson said. Additionally, a woman messaged Dawson on social media, saying she had seven trash bags full of formal dresses to donate. “About 400 dresses are sitting in a storage room at the high school right now,” Creighton said with a smile. As News4 arrived at Alexandria City High School to view the dress collection, another person arrived with more donations. In total, more than 600 dresses were donated. This community is amazing and really shows that they will step up when needed, no questions asked, Creighton said. On Saturday, students will head to school to choose their dresses with many options to sort through. The moms have contacted several nonprofit organizations that will take the remaining dresses, with the goal of continuing to pay for them for others. In a statement to News4, the nonprofit organization that had to cancel the dress drive said it intends to reschedule and has successfully hosted two prom events in Alexandria in April.

