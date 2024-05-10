Torontonians struggle to dress for the unpredictable weather every spring. This Style Expert Breaks Down What You Need in Your Wardrobe





It's that time again where Torontonians don't know how to dress for the ever-changing weather. Spring in Canada is generally characterized by cold mornings, warm afternoons and cool evenings. Monday, Toronto TikToker Jordan Shore (@jordshore) shared a hilarious and accurate video about how residents dress and behave in the spring. #comedy #viral #torontosummer #spring #summer #funny #pov @jordshore no, it's so hot outside #toronto #fyp @Kat original sound – Jordan | Toronto In the video, Shore is dressed in a long-sleeved top while his friend is dressed in a sleeveless basketball jersey. Throughout the video, the running joke is that Torontonians like to dress lightly but refuse to admit that they are cold in the spring. To help people figure out what to wear during the weather transition, Now Toronto spoke to a local stylist Myles Sexton on exactly how Torontonians should dress this season. I think layering is really important because I think it's just about wanting to construct your outfit based on the expected weather, right? So having lighter, more breathable pieces underneath and then building off of that, they said. Learn more Sexton recommends wearing a blouse and throwing a blazer or light jacket on top, so it's easy to take off once the day heats up. However, it's also important to make sure the outfit underneath is just as sturdy. It's also a question of fabric choice. You want to choose more breathable fabrics, you know, maybe going with linen or cotton or something that will give you a little more breathing room whether you're hot or cold. Avoid synthetics and that sort of thing, they said. When it comes to this spring's trends, Sexton talks bright colors, florals, and European-inspired pieces. I think we're seeing a lot of color come back. I think we're seeing a lot of transitions between men's clothing and women's clothing, which I love. Lots of blazers with strong shoulders and playing with chinos. I love the mix of these stereotypical fashion genres that I feel like come up a lot in women's fashion. We haven't really seen this since the 80s, they said. …For spring we see a lot of mosaic or floral patterned pieces. It's a bit of a Santorini vibe this year with the aesthetic and we're seeing a lot of influence taken from Greek summer fashion, they continued. In addition to clothing, Sexton says accessories such as hats, brooches or statement jewelry are very popular and seeing a major resurgence this spring.

