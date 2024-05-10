Pratt Institute Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection





There was a refreshing feeling of lightness and a nice balance between design and materiality in the exhibition which featured the work of 20 graduating students from Pratts class of 2024. Overall, it felt more fashionable than the Naturally navel-gazing student exhibits. which marked the pandemic. Make no mistake, these students aren't looking at the world through rose-colored glasses, but there is a renewed sense of confidence and determination, particularly when it comes to environmental issues and size inclusiveness. (The latter was at the center of the collections of Zoe Knaack;Madison Newcombe. Opening of the show Shayna Block focused on the intersection of craft and machine, showing both programmed knits and handmade knits that contained the detritus of a digital life, such as parts of keyboards, threads charging and earphones. Other types of links, with heredity and home/place, have also been explored. Inspired by the fishing village of his youth in Rhode Island, Sean McGiveney;gave an elegant workwear touch to American sportswear, while the creations ofJun Xuan Guo were an amalgamation of his impressions of New York, Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The global popularity of performance clothing shows no signs of slowing down and was represented in the queues of Scott Junjie Wang and Anna Felton. Clothing for a more apocalyptic world was presented by Malek Rasmussen. Zhou Yi WangBrendan Sheerin's collection, inspired by monks, exuded serenity, while Brendan Sheerin's work had the rigor and charm of Shaker stoicism. Calm seemed to be the new tone for many of the students (see Dayeon Jeong and Jen Sohyun Park), but there were notable exceptions to this rule. As its title, Falling Stars and Other Heartbreaks, suggests, Eiligh OrffThe designs played with hyper-femininity and had a cheerful fairy tale quality (unlike Shutyan (Jane) Jin's more sinister Rapunzels). Emilio Pompettia football player turned designer, was at the top of his game with a range of colorful, graphic-rich casual wear that earned him the Christopher Hunte On Point Award, recognizing design excellence.

