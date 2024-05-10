Five men jailed for mock execution murder of Bandidos boss Shane De Britt

In short: Five men have been convicted of the mock execution murder of NSW Central West Bandidos president Shane De Britt.

Five men have been convicted of the mock execution murder of NSW Central West Bandidos president Shane De Britt. Phillip Brian Woods, Brenton Hayes, Jace Harding, Brendan McLachlan and Brian Farnsworth were found guilty by a NSW Supreme Court jury in December 2023.

A “motley crew” of men who murdered the president of a bikie gang in central-west NSW four years ago wanted to end his tenure.violence and intimidation against them, a court heard.

Phillip Brian Woods, Brenton Hayes, Jace Harding, Brendan McLachlan and Brian Farnsworth were sentenced Friday for the execution-style killing of biker president Shane De Britt in 2020.

In December, a NSW Supreme Court jury found the men guilty of murder after a three-month trial.

Passing sentence in the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Dina Yehia said the men carried out the murder in a calculated manner.

“The events that occurred in the evening and early hours of January 14, 2020 provide compelling evidence of a joint criminal enterprise that planned to shoot the victim with at least the intent to cause serious injury,” she said. declared.

Shane De Britt's house near Wellington, New South Wales.(ABC Western Plains: Jen McCutcheon)

Beaten and stripped

Mr De Britt was fatally shot in his bed while watching television at his home in Eurimbla, near Wellington, in the early hours of January 14, 2020.

The court heard on Friday that a revenge plot to scare Mr De Britt was hatched after members of the Grudge Bringers were beaten and stripped of their gang colors during a clash with the Bandidos.

Judge Yehia said the Grudge Bringers were a social club made up of a “motley crew” who sometimes undertook “charitable work” in the community.

She said the attacks on the club were “one-sided”.

“It is clear from the evidence that the deceased wanted to stop the Grudge Bringers and strip them of their colors,” Judge Yehia said.

“The Grudge Bringers were not an outlaw motorcycle club, they did not profit from illegal activities.

“The club was made up of a small number of what I call misfits, who were brought together for a variety of reasons, the main one being the search for a sense of identity and belonging.”

The court heard the men genuinely feared Mr De Britt.(PAA: Bianca de Marchi)

Tattoo parlor grounds

Grudge Bringers founder Woods planned the shoot with Hayes, owner of the Menace Ink tattoo parlor in Wellington, where the group would meet.

The two men did not go to Mr De Britt's isolated rural property. Harding, McLachlan, Farnsworth and two other men were sent to the farm.

They were armed, dressed in black and wore masks.

McLachlan was accused at trial of carrying the Franchi 12-gauge self-loading shotgun and firing the fatal shot.

But today that charge was dismissed by Judge Yehia, who ruled the evidence suggested another man, who cannot be named and who was tried separately, “led the charge at the scene of the crime” and fired the fatal shot.

After the murder, the group used an angle grinder to use the shotgun, buried the remains and burned the Toyota Yaris which was driven to Mr De Britt's home.

All five men have pleaded not guilty to murder and claimed they visited Mr De Britt to frighten him and stop threats and attacks against the Grudge Bringers.

The five men were found guilty in December. They were all sentenced to decades in prison.(ABC Western Plains: Jen McCutcheon)

“Not sophisticated”

At sentencing, Judge Yehia said the execution of the plan was “unsophisticated” because Harding accidentally fired twice from the shotgun he was carrying as he sneaked up at the farm.

She found that the men were motivated by a desire to end the intimidation and violence against the club carried out by the Bandidos on the instructions of Mr De Britt.

The court heard the offenders were “genuinely frightened and feared for their safety”.

“This does not mean that the use of violence by offenders can be excused or tolerated,” Justice Yehia said.

“The fact that they took matters into their own hands and perpetrated significant violence must be denounced.”

Justice Yehia concluded that Woods and Hayes were the “architects and organizers” of the plot against Mr De Britt, and that Harding, McLachlan and Farnsworth were “dragged” into the plot and followed instructions.

Woods was sentenced to 28 years in prison with a non-parole period of 17 years and six months.

He can be released in 2038.

Hayes was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a non-parole period of 13 years and two months.

He can be released in 2033.

McLaughlin, Harding and Farnsworth were each sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14 years and 11 months.

They can be released in 2035.