Fashion
Five men jailed for mock execution murder of Bandidos boss Shane De Britt
A “motley crew” of men who murdered the president of a bikie gang in central-west NSW four years ago wanted to end his tenure.violence and intimidation against them, a court heard.
Phillip Brian Woods, Brenton Hayes, Jace Harding, Brendan McLachlan and Brian Farnsworth were sentenced Friday for the execution-style killing of biker president Shane De Britt in 2020.
In December, a NSW Supreme Court jury found the men guilty of murder after a three-month trial.
Passing sentence in the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Dina Yehia said the men carried out the murder in a calculated manner.
“The events that occurred in the evening and early hours of January 14, 2020 provide compelling evidence of a joint criminal enterprise that planned to shoot the victim with at least the intent to cause serious injury,” she said. declared.
Beaten and stripped
Mr De Britt was fatally shot in his bed while watching television at his home in Eurimbla, near Wellington, in the early hours of January 14, 2020.
The court heard on Friday that a revenge plot to scare Mr De Britt was hatched after members of the Grudge Bringers were beaten and stripped of their gang colors during a clash with the Bandidos.
Judge Yehia said the Grudge Bringers were a social club made up of a “motley crew” who sometimes undertook “charitable work” in the community.
She said the attacks on the club were “one-sided”.
“It is clear from the evidence that the deceased wanted to stop the Grudge Bringers and strip them of their colors,” Judge Yehia said.
“The Grudge Bringers were not an outlaw motorcycle club, they did not profit from illegal activities.
“The club was made up of a small number of what I call misfits, who were brought together for a variety of reasons, the main one being the search for a sense of identity and belonging.”
Tattoo parlor grounds
Grudge Bringers founder Woods planned the shoot with Hayes, owner of the Menace Ink tattoo parlor in Wellington, where the group would meet.
The two men did not go to Mr De Britt's isolated rural property. Harding, McLachlan, Farnsworth and two other men were sent to the farm.
They were armed, dressed in black and wore masks.
McLachlan was accused at trial of carrying the Franchi 12-gauge self-loading shotgun and firing the fatal shot.
But today that charge was dismissed by Judge Yehia, who ruled the evidence suggested another man, who cannot be named and who was tried separately, “led the charge at the scene of the crime” and fired the fatal shot.
After the murder, the group used an angle grinder to use the shotgun, buried the remains and burned the Toyota Yaris which was driven to Mr De Britt's home.
All five men have pleaded not guilty to murder and claimed they visited Mr De Britt to frighten him and stop threats and attacks against the Grudge Bringers.
“Not sophisticated”
At sentencing, Judge Yehia said the execution of the plan was “unsophisticated” because Harding accidentally fired twice from the shotgun he was carrying as he sneaked up at the farm.
She found that the men were motivated by a desire to end the intimidation and violence against the club carried out by the Bandidos on the instructions of Mr De Britt.
The court heard the offenders were “genuinely frightened and feared for their safety”.
“This does not mean that the use of violence by offenders can be excused or tolerated,” Justice Yehia said.
“The fact that they took matters into their own hands and perpetrated significant violence must be denounced.”
Justice Yehia concluded that Woods and Hayes were the “architects and organizers” of the plot against Mr De Britt, and that Harding, McLachlan and Farnsworth were “dragged” into the plot and followed instructions.
Woods was sentenced to 28 years in prison with a non-parole period of 17 years and six months.
He can be released in 2038.
Hayes was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a non-parole period of 13 years and two months.
He can be released in 2033.
McLaughlin, Harding and Farnsworth were each sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14 years and 11 months.
They can be released in 2035.
Receive our local newsletter, delivered free every Friday
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-10/bikie-group-sentenced-for-murder-of-bandido-shane-de-britt/103281604
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Supernatural comedy-drama premiere at BTE needs some polish
- New Zealander Colin Munro is retiring from international cricket following the T20 World Cup snub
- Five men jailed for mock execution murder of Bandidos boss Shane De Britt
- Xi Jinping stabilizes relations amid global changes
- Hyderabad traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modis' visit today: Check timing and route deviation
- 27 airports built during Jokowi era strengthen 3TP area connectivity
- Kapil Sharma serenaded us with a (G)old Bollywood song
- Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown presents the final show of the season, “The Prom”
- No. 8/9 Track and Field in fourth place after Day 1 of Big 12 Outdoor Championship
- Hunrdeds of Gaza water sites damaged or destroyed. #Rafah #Gaza #BBCNews
- Sonakshi Sinha opens up about Shatrughan Sinha's struggles in Bollywood: 'Aisa Kati- Phati Shakal…' | Exclusive
- Hailey Bieber is pregnantSee her Saint Laurent dress now