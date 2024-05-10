Queen Camilla wears Fiona Clare dress again at Buckingham Palace event

Queen Camilla styled a look created by one of her favorite designers at Brooke's 90th birthday commemoration ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday. The international animal welfare charity is dedicated to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules.

For the occasion, the Queen Consort made a patterned blue dress by Fiona Clare. The long-sleeved midi dress featured an ornate pattern of white and black contrasted with varying shades of blue. Queen Camilla kept her accessories simple, opting for a delicate necklace, bracelets and pearl earrings.

Queen Camilla celebrates Brooke's 90th birthday at Buckingham Palace on May 9.

The British royal has worn the dress on previous royal engagements.

In July 2022, the then Duchess of Cornwall joined the then Prince Charles for a visit to the new BBC Wales headquarters in Cardiff. The royal styled her look in a similar way to Thursday's event, with delicate jewelry and taupe-colored heels, making the dress the centerpiece of her sartorial ensemble.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visit the new BBC Wales headquarters on July 5, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Chris Jackson – Swimming Pool/Getty Images

Fiona Clare is one of Queen Camilla's favorite designers, who regularly wears pieces by the London seamstress and designer. The Queen Consort wore another Fiona Clare creation for the first Buckingham Palace Garden Party of 2024 on Wednesday.

The long-sleeved black and white midi dress featured ornate details, including four black pinstriped lines running along the dress's bodice and pleated skirt. Queen Camilla continued her black and white outfit for the Garden Party look, wearing a hat by Philip Treacy.

In addition to creating several of Fiona Clare's designs, Queen Camilla often wears and reuses looks from Anna Valentine, another of the Queen Consort's go-to designers.

The Queen Consort wore a navy Anna Valentine midi dress with stitched detailing along the shoulders, bodice and neckline while welcoming the 'Maiden' Yachting Crew following their victory in the Global Ocean Race at Clarence House on April 29. She had already made the dress in October 2022 during a visit to a maternity ward at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.