Air Force Academy Athletics

Air Force men's track and field kicked off the Mountain West Outdoor Championships in dominant fashion on Thursday, May 9, winning three out of three conference titles and seeing seven different Falcons rack up scores in these events. Buoyed by performances of more than 20 points in the hammer and javelin throw, the men collected 53 points on Thursday and hold a 32-point advantage over the field after the first three events.Second year studentstarted the day for the Falcons with a victory in the hammer throw. By recording a throw of 67.98 meters (223'0″), Tanner became the second Air Force thrower to win a conference hammer title and the first since Robert Drye won back-to-back titles in 2011- 2012. Tanner led the Falcons to three top-four finishes as a seniorrecorded a throw of 63.99 meters (209'11″) to finish third and juniorposted a distance of 62.08 meters (203'8″) to take fourth place and help Air Force total 21 points.

The Falcons' success continued in the following final, as junior Joe Nizich tied his career best – and #5 all-time Air Force throw of 67.24 meters (220'7″) to win the javelin throw and become the first member of the men's team to win this title since Matt Schwandt in 2007 and the first overall since Paige Blackburn in 2012. The senior trio of Keith Oswald , Glenn Teagun and Tamminga helped Air Force score 22 points in the javelin throw, while Oswald finished fourth (61.11m, 200'6″), Glenn placed fifth (59.27m, 194' 5″) and Tamminga finished sixth (58.70m, 192'7″) in his first javelin competition of the year.

Senior Luc Combs capped off the night by becoming the first Academy runner to win a 10,000 meter championship since Kyle Eller in 2017 and did so in record-breaking fashion. Combs and Vincent Chirchir of New Mexico battled for the majority of the race; immediately separating himself from the pack and trading leads several times during the 10,000-meter course around the Veterans Memorial Stadium track. Combs regained the lead in the final laps and pulled away for a five-second victory over the field. Crossing the finish line in 29:05.72, Combs beat the championship record that had stood since 2018 by more than 19 seconds.

The women opened their scoring with six points in the 10,000 meters, among the juniors. Tiaree Towler ran the seventh-fastest time in Air Force history (34:20.69) to finish fourth and sophomore India Jones added an eighth-place time of 35:31.00. The Falcons are currently sixth in the team standings after three events.

The 200-meter sprint, 800-meter run and 400-meter hurdles qualifying events were also contested today, with Air Force advancing six men and three women to Saturday's final. Men moved up three in the 200 meters as juniors Javin Bostic won his heat with the fastest qualifying score of the day (20.81) and two other sophomores Jettason Rose (21.24), senior Jackson Connelly (9:45 p.m.) advances on time. Juniors Derek Hackett (51.54) and Cameron Breier (51.68) won their respective heats to earn an automatic spot in the final and finish 1-2 in qualifying, while the seniors Alex Patton finished second in his 800 meter heat (1:50.58) to earn an Auto Q for the final. On the women's side, first year Liliane Aïttama (2:08.23, auto) and senior Ava Gillian (2:09.27, time) qualified for the 800-meter final, while the juniors Taylor Rioux used a time of 24.06, a mark just 0.02 off her own program record to win the final qualifying time in the 200 meters.

Two freshmen also made an impact on the Academy record books during today's preliminary rounds, as Camryn Bodine debuted at No. 12 in the program's all-time 800-meter standings after clocking 2:11.42 and Clara Teigland moved up to 13th in the all-time rankings for the 400 meter hurdles (62.89).

Additionally, the first five events of the decathlon and the first four of the heptathlon took place around Veterans Memorial Stadium. Senior Braeden Holcombe led a trio of Falcons in the decathlon, amassing her best opening day total (3,740 points), following first-place finishes in the long jump (6.71m, 22'0″, 746 points) and high jump ( 1.99m, 6'6″ 794 points). The senior completed his first day with 842 points in the 400 meters (49.46), 759 points in the 100 meters (11.47) and 599 points in the shot put (11.87 m, 48'11″).

With a first place in the 100 meters (10.98, 865 points), senior Brian Hubbard finished fourth on Thursday with 3493 points. The senior, who added a third-place finish with 679 points at a distance of 6.52 meters (21'0″) in the long jump, had 744 points in the 400 meters (51.56), 620 points in the shot put (12.22 m, 40'1″) and 585 points in the high jump (1.75m, 5'6″). Wyatt Curl who tied Holcombe for the lead in the high jump (1.99m, 6'6″, 794 points), amassed 3364 points to place fifth after the first day of action. As well as finishing third in the long jump (6.42 m, 21'0″, 679 points), Curl added 722 points in the 400 meters (52.06), 713 points in the 100 meters (11.69) and 456 points in the shot put (9.51 m, 31'2″).

On the women's side, first year Kayla Beach scored 2,480 points on the first day of heptathlon action after competing in the 100 meter hurdles (16.05, 708 points), high jump (1.49m, 4'10″) events , shot put (8.77, 28'9″) and 200 meter dash (26.86, 724 points).

The Falcons return to the track tomorrow (May 11) morning for day two of the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The decathlon trio will begin the day at 9:30 a.m. PT, while the individual events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.