After a perfect 2-0 weekend to open the NCAA Tournament, the No. 6-seeded Wake Forest men's tennis team will host Stanford Friday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

The first service between the Demon Deacons and the Cardinal is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem Super Regional Schedule

Friday (May 10) No. 6 Wake Forest vs. Stanford (5 p.m.)



Ticket/Fan Information

Tickets will be available for purchase: $5 for children and $10 for adults.

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament Schedule

First/Second round: May 3-4

Super regionals: May 10 or 11

Quarter-finals: May 16

Semi-finals: May 18

Championship: May 19

Last outing (against Arizona State)

In front of an energetic and enthusiastic home crowd, Wake Forest earned a 4-3 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center.

For the second consecutive game, Wake Forest clinched the doubles point, as No. 2. DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons And Philippe Moroni / Matthew Thomson scored victories on courts one and two, respectively.

In the opening singles match, Arizona State won the first set on four courts, before taking a 2-1 lead with victories at the third and fourth singles. First-year student Luca Pow then tied the match, 2-2, with a victory on court five, leaving only three courts undecided.

The Sun Devils immediately regained the lead with a victory at second singles, coming within one point of winning the match.

Despite abandoning the second set and a break in the third, n°25 Philippe Moroni came storming back to defeat No. 11 Murphy Cassone on the first pitch to tie the ledger at three apiece.

All eyes then turned to the graduating student Holden Koons on court six as the York, Pennsylvania native held serve to take a 6-5 lead in the final set. Koons then defeated Arizona State's Martin Vergara to win the match, securing the Demon Deacons' spot in the NCAA Super Regionals.

It's worth noting that Koons and Pow now have a combined record of 47-6 in doubles singles this season.

Sustainable success

This season marked the Demon Deacons' 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their 23rd all-time.

Demon Deacons in the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Championships (1)

2018

NCAA tournament appearances (23)

1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, , 2023, 2024

ITA ranking

In the latest ITA team rankings, Wake Forest was ranked sixth nationally, marking the 12th consecutive week the Demon Deacons have been ranked in the top 10.

All-ACC awards

Philippe Moroni , DK Suresh Ekambaram And Holden Koons earned All-ACC honors during the 2024 campaign.

Moroni and Suresh Ekambaram were named second team All-ACC in singles, while the duo of Suresh Ekambaram/Koons earned first team All-ACC honors in doubles.

Suresh Ekambaram/Koons – First team All-ACC (doubles)

This season, No. 2 Suresh Ekambaram/Koons has compiled a 22-3 record, including a 9-1 mark in ACC play and a 12-2 record against nationally ranked opponents. It should be noted that the star tandem spent most of the season ranked first among doubles teams in the country.

Names Double 1 No. 2Suresh Ekambaram/Koons 20-3 20-3

Philippe Moroni – Second team All-ACC (singles)

Moroni, ranked 25th, has compiled a 21-16 record in singles action during the 2023-24 year, including a 10-14 record in doubles action. A product of Valenza, Italy, Moroni made 17 appearances at the top spot, highlighted by two wins over then-No. 2 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc of Florida State and then No. 11 Andrés Martin of Georgia Tech.

It should be noted that Moroni's all-conference appointment marked the second of his career.

DK Suresh Ekambaram – Second team All-ACC (singles)

In his first season at the NCAA Division I level, No. 79 Suresh Ekambaram had an excellent 2024 campaign, going 15-10 in doubles singles. The Chennai, India native has beaten nine nationally ranked opponents this season and compiled a 6-4 record in ACC action, playing only at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Depth of programming

The Demon Deacons have seen much of their success come at the 4-6 positions this season as Luciano Tacchi , Luca Pow And Holden Koons have combined to go 66-16 in doubles singles this season.

It is worth noting that Pow is currently on a 17 match winning streak.

The match – Stanford

Ranked No. 19 nationally, Stanford advanced to the NCAA round of 16 after defeating No. 11 seed Oklahoma last weekend. The Cardinal have now reached the NCAA Super Regionals in three straight seasons. Individually, Stanford is led by reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year Nishesh Basavareddy.

Cardinal classified

Simple No. 16 – Nishesh Basavareddy No. 55 – Samir Banerjee

Double No. 62 – Max Basing/Nicholas Godsick No. 85 – Samir Banerjee/Nishesh Basavareddy



Friday will mark the third all-time meeting between the Demon Deacons and the Cardinal as Wake Forest owns a 2-1 mark.

Following

The winner of Friday's competition will advance to the national quarterfinals, which will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

