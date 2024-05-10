Summit League announces fall 2024 schedules





SIOUX FALLS, SD As the 2023-24 academic year draws to a close, Summit League officials have released league-only schedules for the upcoming 2024 fall season for the sports of women's and men's football and volleyball. 2024 women's football schedule The women's soccer schedule will consist of eight games and will be played on Thursdays and Sundays for five weeks. League matches will begin on Thursday September 26. Once again this year, the Summit League Women's Soccer Championship will feature six teams but will incorporate a new format that will take place over two weekends. The quarterfinals will be played on November 2 and 3, with the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The top seed will then host the semi-finals and title match which will take place on November 7-10. 2024 men's football schedule The men's soccer slate features eight games in a double round-robin format that begins September 28. All games are scheduled to be played on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the six-week regular season. The regular season will conclude on November 9 with the championship match scheduled between the top two teams in the standings on November 16. Volleyball Calendar 2024 The nine-week volleyball schedule will be a double round robin format featuring all nine members of the League. The first service of the regular season will begin on Thursday, September 26 and the season's games will be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The regular season ends November 19 and the championship will take place November 24-26 in Kansas City, Missouri. #Reach the top

