Men's golf racks up multiple ACC honors





Trey Jones won ACC Co-Coach of the Year while Tyler Weaver was selected as an ACC Freshman to highlight several All-ACC honorees as the league's top student-athletes and coaches were recognized Thursday afternoon. TALLAHASSEE Florida State men's golf head coachwon ACC Co-Coach of the Year whilewas selected as an ACC Freshman to highlight several All-ACC honorees as the league's top student-athletes and coaches were recognized Thursday afternoon. Four Seminoles were chosen to the 15-member All-ACC team, including first-time selections. Albright Gray , Luc Clanton and Weaver as well as three times member Frederik Kjettrup . The four members tie last year's program record for most All-ACC team selections. Jones earned his third ACC Coach of the Year award, also being named in 2008 and 2015. After guiding the Seminoles to the NCAA Match Play semifinals in 2023, FSU confirmed his run with another good year in 2024 that includes a runner-up. finishing at the ACC Championship, a No. 6 overall ranking, match play wins over Florida, Arizona and Georgia Tech and tournament victories at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational and the Jackson Stephens Cup. FSU's success throughout the year has led it to a first-place finish at the NCAA Stanford Regional Championship, which begins May 13-15. Weaver becomes FSU's first ACC freshman since John Pak in 2018 and joins an exclusive club of five Freshman of the Year honorees (Brooks Koepka, 2009; Hank Lebioda, 2013; Jack Maguire, 2014 ; He enters the NCAA playoffs with a 71.71 GAA this season, owning two Top 10 finishes in his 11 tournaments played. Weaver finished second overall at the 2024 Seminole Intercollegiate and seventh at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Weaver has nine rounds this season in the 60s. Clanton is the ACC's second-highest ranked player nationally, winning three straight this season. Clanton won the Seminole Intercollegiate, the Valspar Collegiate Invitational and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, becoming the first Seminole to win three consecutive tournaments. Clanton is on pace to reach the school record for lowest GPA (69.30) and is a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award. He has eight Top 10 finishes in 12 tournaments played this year. The Hialeah, Fla. native also earned back-to-back ACC Golfer of the Month honors and was named the March 2024 SwingU Golfer of the Month. Kjettrup becomes the fifth Seminole to make the All-ACC team three times, joining Matt Savage, Koepka, Lebioda and Pak. He was a co-medalist at the ACC Championship and is second on the Seminoles this year with a 70.56 average. The Denmark native has five Top 10 performances in his nine tournaments played this year and will be another key player in FSU's NCAA playoff aspirations. Albright had his best season as a Seminole, shooting 71.22 and owning four Top 10 finishes in 10 tournaments played. Albright won the Watersound Invitational against an elite field. He ranks second among the Seminoles with 19 rounds at par or less, and is one of four Seminoles to appear in 10 or more tournaments this year. Albright has recorded nine rounds this year in the 60s. 2024 ACC Men's Golf Player of the Year Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech 2024 ACC Men's Golf Freshman

