Stephen Zupicich drafted 22nd overall by Maryland Whipsnakes





VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania. Long stick midfielder Stephen Zupicich became the fourth Wildcat drafted into the Premier Lacrosse League when he was selected 22nd overall in the third round by the Maryland Whipsnakes on Tuesday night. The First Team All-BIG EAST Selection was a dominant force on the defensive end of the court this season as he led the nation in turnovers caused. The Yonkers native was also dominant in key transition attacks, also proving he can achieve it in all aspects of the game. Zupicich is the third Wildcat to be drafted by the Whipsnakes as he joins former 'Cats Connor Kirst (2021) and Keegan Khan (2022). Matt Campbell was drafted ninth overall by the Boston Cannons last season. Below you will find the results of the PLL 2024 project. First round

1. Denver Outlaws Brennan O'Neill, F, Duke

2. New York Atlas Connor Shellenberger, A, Virginia

3. Maryland Whipsnakes Ajax Zappitello, D, Maryland

4. Caroline Chaos Shane Knobloch, M, Rutgers

5. New York Atlas Liam Entenmann, G, Notre Dame

6. Boston Cannons Pat Kavanagh, A, Notre Dame

7. Philadelphia Waterdogs Matt Brandau, A, Yale

8. Mason Woodward, Utah Archers, D/LSM, Marquette Second turn

1. Denver Outlaws Jake Piseno, LSM, UAlbany

2. New York Atlas Jake Stevens, M, Syracuse/Princeton

3. Denver Outlaws Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown

4. Carolina Chaos Eric Dobson, M, Notre Dame

5. Utah Archers Beau Pederson, SSDM, Michigan/Princeton

6. Boston Cannons Alex Vardaro, M, Georgetown/Princeton

7. Kenny Brower, D, Duke of the Philadelphia Waterdogs

8. Utah Archers Dyson Williams, A, Duke Third round

1. Maryland Whipsnakes TJ Malone, A, Penn State

2. California Redwoods Garrett Degnon, A/M, Johns Hopkins

3. Josh Zawada, Denver Outlaw, A, Duke/Michigan

4. Caroline Chaos Ross Scott, A, Rutgers

5. California Redwoods Levi Anderson, A, Saint Joseph's

6. Maryland whipsnakes Stephen Zupicich LSM, Villanova 7. Philadelphia Waterdogs Marcus Hudgins, D, Ohio State/Army

8. Utah Archers Colby Barsz, D, Towson Fourth round

1. Denver Outlaws Luke Wierman, FO, Maryland

2. New York Atlas Tyler Carpenter, LSM, Duke

3. Maryland Whipsnakes Adam Poitras, A/M, Loyola

4. Caroline Chaos Dylan Hess, SSDM, Georgetown

5. California Redwoods Chayse Ierlan, G, Johns Hopkins/Cornell

6. Boston Cannons Scott Smith, D, Johns Hopkins

7. Philadelphia Waterdogs Michael Boehm, A, Michigan

8. California Redwoods Cole Kastner, D, Virginia

