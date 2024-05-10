Fashion brand Richa Chadha-Ali Fazals Ehaab champions Chikankari embroidery





The first drop includes pure fabrics, chanderi chikan kurtis for women and chikankari kurta sets for men | Photo credit: Special arrangement

When actor Richa Chadha got married to Ali Fazal in October 2022, she chose to wear a custom Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla kurti for their ceremony in Lucknow. The off-white chikankari kurti with heavily embroidered yoke and borders was worn with a net dupatta accented with Swarovski crystals. It was my hat tip to the city of Lucknow and the culture of the family I am married into, says the Fucrey actress. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha | Photo credit: Special arrangement This small gesture of hers has become a full-fledged tribute with the Bollywood couple's sustainable fashion brand, Ehaab Couture. The label formed in collaboration with designer Yasmin Saeed aims to work with local artisans of Lucknow celebrating the age-old art of chikankari and help them preserve the legacy of this intricate art form. The first drop includes pure fabric sets, chanderi chikan kurtis for women and chikankari kurta for men in summery tones of peach, apple green, off-white as well as darker shades of blue, purple and mauve. Beyond cinema Ehaab is not the only company the couple is investing in. Their first production film Girls will be girls won two major awards at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and in February announced a series of new projects from Pushing Buttons Studio, which are in various stages of production. Coming to actors, Ali has just finished shooting for Anurag Basus' debut schedule. MetroIn Dino and Richa's latest release is Sanjay Leela Bhansalis' web series. The Constitution. And amidst it all, they also offer their most special production yet, a baby! So, is a children's clothing section also a possibility at Ehaab? I honestly hadn't thought of that, but it seems like a great idea. Let's see what happens! laughs Richa. The seeds of Ehaab, which means gift and derives from the Arabic word ehb, were sown during the pandemic. Ali, whose family has known Yasmin for many years, has come forward to ensure that the artisans working in the latter's production unit in Lucknow do not lose their livelihoods. But although charity is beautiful, it eventually runs out and they were well aware of this. The duo then decided to come up with something sustainable and intrinsic to the culture of Lucknow and make it more accessible to the world. Thus, Ehaab was born. An outfit by Ehaab | Photo credit: Special arrangement With this brand, Ali and Richa aim to support the artisans who they believe are the true custodians of India's artisan heritage. Richa says, “For us, Ehaab is more than just a fashion brand or a business venture. “We have geared it entirely towards artisans,” she says. Ali, for his part, believes that creating systems, even if they are small scale, and integrating talented people into those systems, can add value to their lives. Today, these karigars follow our vision. Ultimately, we want to open our manufacturing line where they can have participation, he says. While there are many brands in the market, including traditional brands from Lucknow and NGOs promoting the tradition, as well as fashion designers retailing elaborate and luxurious designs, the couple says they try to focus on gap between the two. These ready-to-embroidery fabrics, perfect for our warm climate, can be worn for special occasions. The fabric is delicate and so is the work, shares Richa, whose latest film release is Sanjay Leela Bhansalis. The Constitution. An outfit by Ehaab | Photo credit: Special arrangement A look at the Ehaabs website, where they sell the clothes, also provides insight into the history of chikankari. This reflects how the tradition came to India as part of cultural exchanges with Persia and the Mughals, and how the delicate needlework embroidery became known as chikankari. All this information is written by me, reveals Richa. More than 12,000 on ehaab.in

