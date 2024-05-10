Alexis Bittar ad campaign starring Susan Sarandon makes fun of fashion





The scene: Two hardened ladies clash over a man. At issue: did one of them steal the other's lover, then marry and murder? One of the women, Margeaux Goldrich, is fictional. The other is Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, who plays a flinty version of herself grilling Margeaux, an imperious fashion diva played by Patricia Black, over the character's alleged role in the untimely death of her husband. You won't find this brooding melodrama on Netflix. Instead, the narrative unfolds on social media as a series of darkly comic vignettes designed and produced by jewelry designer Alexis Bittar as part of an ongoing marketing campaign for his eponymous company. Mr. Bittar, who launched his brand in the late 1990s, sold it to Brooks Brothers in 2015 and bought the company back three years ago, launched the video campaign last fall. Ms. Sarandon, 77, is the latest and arguably biggest name to appear in the dozens of short episodes that have since been posted to Alexis Bittar's Instagram and TikTok accounts. I was attracted to what he created with these satirical and unconventional sketches,” she said via text message.

Other exaggerated figures in the style world who have appeared as versions of themselves include: Mel Ottenberg, stylist and editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine; model Coco Rocha; nightlife star Amanda Lepore; and Kelly Cutrone, the outspoken fashion journalist who starred in her own reality TV show. Then there is Ms. Black, 66, an actress, as the turbaned Margeaux, an Upper East Side harpy who, throughout the campaign, imposes icy, authoritarian demands on his long-suffering personal assistant, Jules, played by Julie J, a performance artist. and drag the performer. Ms. Sarandon, as expected, receives gentler treatment from Margeaux, who admires the floral-patterned biker jacket Ms. Sarandon wears on the campaign trail (it was hers) and her dyed hair. shadow noted. Margeaux also admires Ms. Sarandon's celebrity and left-wing politics. You were out there fighting for the people, Margeaux told him, slipping in a coy reference to Ms. Sarandon's relentless activism. With the video campaign, Mr. Bittar, 55, wanted to create a community, he said, one he hopes will respond not only to the bracelets and bags he incorporated into each episode, but also to the wildly proliferating cast of barb-spitting characters. .

I wanted people to speak their minds and say inappropriate things, Mr. Bittar said, in the same way that someone, even in today's woke climate, might actually speak. He also wanted to create a love letter to New York, he said. Part of that love is showing characters I've come to know over my years in the industry. Some, like Margeaux, were horrible people, Mr. Bittar added, but they still influenced him.

Margeaux, he acknowledged, is a heady mix of autocratic trendsetters including Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Diana Vreeland, as well as Marina Schiano, a Vogue model turned stylist and reduced fashion director, intentionally, to a fashion stereotype. Sasha Charnin Morrison, 59, who worked for Ms. Schiano and worked for years in the fashion departments of Harpers Bazaar, Us Weekly and Elle, said some viewers might view Margeaux and Jules as cartoons. But I was Jules, said Ms Morrison, who is now a freelance writer and digital content creator. It was my life. She added that the campaign evokes her nostalgia for the days when, as she said, you never knew on a Friday if you'd be fired, but you always came back for more abuse on Monday.

Those who can't relate to a fashion dragon like Margeaux may still find the character familiar. We've all worked for someone who was a Margeaux or had a mother who was, Ms. Black said. These relationships exist, so why not lighten them up and make fun of them? Ms. Cutrone, the publicist, was thrilled to have the opportunity to play her bawdy, trashy role 100 times, she said. She speculated that Mr. Bittars' video series could be the start of a growing number of fashion designers getting into the business of making and owning their content. Like Ms. Sarandon and other participants, she received no monetary compensation for her appearance. So what made her take this job? With a hoot, Ms. Cutrone replied, I'll work for bracelets.

