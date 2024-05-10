Introducing the revamped Mens Folio Grooming Awards 2024







Photography Jaya Khidir; Styling Manfred L. Grooming holds many promises. But not all of them are ultimately preserved. Concoctions intended to restore or reveal come in many shapes and sizes, with many once-struck wonders being reformulated to retain their Grail status alongside the emergence of new ones. Yet how can we ever keep pace with the science that, while important and relentlessly advancing, continues to be the Achilles heel of modern man's routine? Therefore, at Mens Folio, we understand that grooming should be simple, easy to understand and hassle-free. The reworked Folio Grooming Prices for Men 2024 embodies a 15-step regimen that consolidates the best of modern grooming down to the essentials. This time, we bring together the voices of industry insiders and everyday people to distill the essence of modern skincare designed to suit almost everyone. The 15-step categories include: Best cleaner

Best toner

Best serum

Best moisturizer

Best sunscreen

Best intro

Best Foundation

Best concealer

Best Eyebrow Fillers

Best setting powder or spray

Best perfume*

Best razor

Best hair product

Best hair dryer

Best oral product *Four fragrance profiles: Floral, Woody, Oriental, Fresh

Submitted products will be judged based on the following: Ease of use

Claim to fame

Sustainability The final application deadline is Friday May 17, 2024. To submit a product, simply fill out the form with the following information: Brand_ProductNameInFull. For perfumery products, complete the form with the following information: Brand_ProductNameInFull_FragranceProfile. To be eligible, each nominated product must be available in quantities of two and sent to our offices between May 13, 2024 and May 17, 2024. Please also note that if judges are unable to receive full size fragrances, tester bottles can be sent. The winner in each category will be announced in our June/July 2024 print issue.

