How to keep your daughter's clothes, like Catherine Zeta-Jones





If you're saving items for your children, keep them because they have sentimental meaning to you or because you think the design is exceptional, advises fashion historian Ruby Redstone. I guess so, I hope my kids care more about the fact that I wore a beautiful dress to a ball in Scotland than the fact that it's from one of Simone Rocha's early collections. Sentimentality aside, it's definitely worth asking where your clothes come from. Designer items from major fashion houses or cult brands are much more likely to have longevity thanks to the level of quality and originality of the design. Having children also made me realize that I should hold on to clothes from big designers like Prada, Chanel, the great Simone Rocha, even if they feel outdated right now, shares Redstone. They'll definitely feel relevant again when my daughters are teenagers, and I want to have a little archive of special things to borrow. Plus, the detailed craftsmanship of high-end pieces usually means they're built to last for decades. It's also worth considering the fabric when deciding what to keep, says Redstone: When it comes to the actual physical longevity of the items, natural fibers will keep better. Think cotton, wool, silk or leather. Synthetic materials, especially those that are stretchy, tend to degrade and lose their shape much more quickly. Items made from non-fibrous materials, like leather or coated canvas, will be more durable, agrees Anthony Barzilay Freund, director of fine arts and editorial director at retailer 1stDibs. For this reason, high-quality handbags are popular heirlooms these days, as is jewelry, which is, of course, perpetually heritable. Clothes that are not frequently washed, such as silk scarves, coats and evening wear, have a longer lifespan and are therefore more attractive as family heirlooms. Celebrities have large closets and even warehouses in which they can archive their collections, but how should we mere mortals store our favorite pieces? Store items the way they are meant to be worn: all buttons buttoned, zippers closed, and belts tied, advises Redstone. If you must store them, fold them carefully and use breathable natural fiber storage boxes. No plastic bins: Lack of air circulation can encourage bacteria growth, especially if you're storing old or very worn items. Try to store items high up to protect them from dust, dirt and the risk of flooding. Always store your clothes in a dry environment without significant temperature variations, a little cooler is better, adds Barzilay Freund. It is advisable to keep a handbag in a dust bag or other fabric covering for long-term storage, as well as to fill the bag with soft packaging to maintain its structure and prevent wrinkles. For items made from silk and other delicate fabrics, an acid-free fabric will help prevent these fibers from deteriorating.

