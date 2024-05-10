Anya Taylor-Joy Revamps Her 'Furiosa' Press Fashion In A Moto-Heavy LBD





Anya Taylor-Joy treats her Angry squeezes fashion into a heavy dose of motorcycle leather. Yesterday, the actress continued her streak of themed outfits while promoting her upcoming film. Mad Max filming in Los Angeles. Taylor-Joy wore a bodycon LBD from Acne Studios' fall 2024 collection to attend a Angry screening. Her dress featured an array of fashion-forward biker details, like a full-zip front, exposed bodice pocket, and sculptural sleeves. Taylor-Joys seems to fit her figure like a glove, creating an almost molded effect as the hourglass shape progresses. The actress let her runway show speak for itself here. She styled her LBD with black stilettos, silver hoop earrings, a statement red lip, and a high ponytail that would make Ariana Grande proud. Ahead of the Angry premiering at the Cannes Film Festival next week, Taylor-Joy has ramped up her sartorial method streak with her recent appearances. The actress' press wardrobe was all about statement silhouettes and hardcore fabrics, from the Balmain armor she wore earlier this week to her latest embrace of rock n roll leather. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images This specific look debuted earlier this year in February during Paris Fashion Week. Like Taylor-Joys' iteration, the LBD show was designed with a light hand. Acne Studios designer Jonny Johansson teamed the number with silver-trimmed pumps and a slicked-back hairstyle. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Taylor-Joy and her partner Chris Hemsworth entered their Angry projection in style. They were escorted by a masked man down Hollywood Boulevard in a tank that looked like it came straight out of Mad Max universe. HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Taylor-Joys' final turn as young Furiosa in George Millers Mad Max prequel saw her step into the role, formerly played by Charlize Theron, both on and off the red carpet. The actress kicked off her press tour in style, showing up to the film's Australian premiere in an archive Paco Rabanne look complete with a gold headpiece. She also wears equally bold looks from Rick Owens and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, proving that she's just as comfortable in current season designer as she is in '90s vintage. While Taylor-Joy s is flying to the south of France in the coming days, we can only dream of what it has in store for us. Angry cover for the Cannes red carpet.

