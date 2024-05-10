“Reflexion” fashion capsule sees Spanish producer Mrgenes return to the origins of femininity





“Reflexion” is an original idea from producer Mrgenes Concepto. Photographed by Francesco Javier Honrubia Pia in the Forna Mountains of the “Ruta de los Valles” in Alicante, Spain, “Reflexion” features the creations of creative duo Noelia Olivares and Sergio Popa. In addition to being the producer's first name, “Mrgenes” is also a Spanish word that has several meanings including “ends”, “margins” and “sides”. “Reflexion” features a selection of photographs presenting a modern take on an ancient Egyptian woman's fashion. The collection aims to inspire a new perspective on beauty and convey a powerful message about self-acceptance and free expression of personality through clothing. Interestingly, the clothing is ethereal, goddess-like, reminiscent of Greek goddesses. And if you read your ancient history, you will know that the Greeks and Egyptians interbred. The sartorial choices of shimmering, flowing fabrics, body-hugging dresses, and sensual pieces that are not overtly sexual but rather emphasize a woman's empowerment and autonomy over her own body. This series of photographs highlights how certain aspects of Egyptian women more than four thousand years ago are still ahead of their time today. The photos also aim to bring into discussion elements of women's fashion from that era. It explores the links between fashion and identity, with the aim of highlighting diversity and authenticity, going beyond stereotypes linked to age, gender and physical appearance. The “handkerchiefs” and fabrics are real linen imported directly from Egypt, made by an organization that hires skilled workers to use ancient manufacturing techniques. All embroidery and jewelry is handmade by Spanish designers and artisans, showcasing key Egyptian symbols like the RA. RA is the Egyptian Sun God who symbolizes life-giving energy. The photos therefore create a visual “illusion” playing with the light of the sunset on the silhouettes of the models. The scarab motif is associated with rebirth and renewal. The metaphor of the sun's journey through the sky highlights the symbols of eternal life and immortality. They represent the cycle of life, death and rebirth, offering hope for an eternal existence. Scarabs are also believed to bring good luck and fortune to those who wear or possess them. The winged solar disk with its outstretched wings represents the protection and divine power of the Sky God. They belonged to the goddess of motherhood, magic, fertility and protection Isis. The photo series aims to show how the core values ​​of “eternal feminine beauty” and modernism have not changed over the millennia. It also aims to question who the viewer is and ask them to define a sense of belonging and existence in the context of the 21st century by looking back at the distant past of history. “Reflexion” aims to show that fashion and design are not limited to age, origins or time, but are truly a question of inner attitudes. The team and credits are as follows: Creators: Noelia Olivares @liavo_design and Sergio Popa @parfeher

Photographer: Francesco Javier Honrubia Pia @javierrpina

Makeup: Maruska @m_f_o_r_m_e

Hairstylist: Nadia Pohl

Models: Yismelis @YiismelisMugy @Danaisthenameofmycat from Carmen Durn Agency, Valencia, Mila @beauty_tempel_by_mila and Raquel Ferrero @Rakel.ferrero

Location: Route of the Valleys, Forna Mountains, Alicante, Spain

Fabrics: El Bayiomi Cotton&Linen, Aswan, Egypt

Metallic outfits/accessories: Lus Rama Anda @luisramajoyeria

Producer: Margenes Concept

Broadcast: TV show By an idea from Adriana Godeanu Metz (@Margins.Concept) For more of the latest fashion and style reads, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.luxuo.com/style/fashion/fashion-capsule-reflexion-sees-spanish-producer-margenes-go-back-to-origins-of-femininity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos