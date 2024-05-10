Groom who made 'the dress' go viral admits he tried to strangle his wife

The man who posted a photo of his wife's dress, which then allegedly “broke the internet” nine years ago, has pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife, PEOPLE confirms.

Keir Johnston, 38, and his wife Grace had everyone talking, including stars such as Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres, after the mother of the bride wore a dress that divided the world at their 2015 wedding .

Nearly a decade after the internet continually argued over whether the dress in question was black and blue or white and gold, Keir has now been sent to prison after admitting to trying to strangle his wife.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Keir was charged after tackling his wife to the ground and sitting astride her during an assault on March 6, 2022.

Documents say Keir repeatedly placed his hands around Grace's neck, restricting her breathing. He also threatened to kill her and brandished a knife.

During the attack, Keir said: “Someone is going to die,” the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, heard on Thursday (May 9), according to British media, including The temperature, The telegraphAnd the Guardian.

Keir (left) and Grace Johnston on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

TheEllenShow/YouTube



Grace called for help and said, “My husband is trying to kill me,” according to reports.

Chris Macintosh, crown prosecutor, told judge Lady Drummond that Grace “felt trapped” while the couple lived on the remote Scottish island of Colonsay.

Macintosh said: “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she was in a situation where she felt trapped.

Grace went against Keir's demands by attending a job interview on the mainland, before the attack took place days later, after her husband drank during a quiz in a pub, several media reported.

Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her, Macintosh told the court, according to The temperature.

She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground. He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she could not move. He then began to strangle her with both hands,” he added.

She was able to scream. She feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her. He was very energetic, Macintosh continued.

After a witness tried to pull Keir away from his wife, he allegedly briefly went inside, but came out and threatened to “finish” his wife, before choking her. The temperature declared.

The outlet reported that Mr Johnston was holding a knife and was later found hiding under a desk in their home, still holding it. He allegedly put the blade to his throat at one point, before the knife was removed from him.

The British newspaper reported that Grace suffered “visible” bruising and marks to her neck during the attack.

The viral dress of 2015.

swiked/tumblr



I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offence,” the judge told Keir, adding: “You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions. in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her.”

I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody.

The viral fame of Keir and Grace's dress came after wedding guest Caitlin McNeill posted a photo of the garment on Tumblr, which then sparked a debate over its striped pattern.

Amid the controversy, Keir, Grace and McNeill even appeared in The Ellen Degeneres Showwhere they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.