Fashion
Groom who made 'the dress' go viral admits he tried to strangle his wife
The man who posted a photo of his wife's dress, which then allegedly “broke the internet” nine years ago, has pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife, PEOPLE confirms.
Keir Johnston, 38, and his wife Grace had everyone talking, including stars such as Kim Kardashian and Ellen DeGeneres, after the mother of the bride wore a dress that divided the world at their 2015 wedding .
Nearly a decade after the internet continually argued over whether the dress in question was black and blue or white and gold, Keir has now been sent to prison after admitting to trying to strangle his wife.
Court documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that Keir was charged after tackling his wife to the ground and sitting astride her during an assault on March 6, 2022.
Documents say Keir repeatedly placed his hands around Grace's neck, restricting her breathing. He also threatened to kill her and brandished a knife.
During the attack, Keir said: “Someone is going to die,” the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, heard on Thursday (May 9), according to British media, including The temperature, The telegraphAnd the Guardian.
Grace called for help and said, “My husband is trying to kill me,” according to reports.
Chris Macintosh, crown prosecutor, told judge Lady Drummond that Grace “felt trapped” while the couple lived on the remote Scottish island of Colonsay.
Macintosh said: “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she was in a situation where she felt trapped.
Grace went against Keir's demands by attending a job interview on the mainland, before the attack took place days later, after her husband drank during a quiz in a pub, several media reported.
Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her, Macintosh told the court, according to The temperature.
She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground. He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she could not move. He then began to strangle her with both hands,” he added.
She was able to scream. She feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her. He was very energetic, Macintosh continued.
After a witness tried to pull Keir away from his wife, he allegedly briefly went inside, but came out and threatened to “finish” his wife, before choking her. The temperature declared.
The outlet reported that Mr Johnston was holding a knife and was later found hiding under a desk in their home, still holding it. He allegedly put the blade to his throat at one point, before the knife was removed from him.
The British newspaper reported that Grace suffered “visible” bruising and marks to her neck during the attack.
Want to stay up to date with the latest crime coverage? Register for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, coverage of ongoing trials and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offence,” the judge told Keir, adding: “You strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger on several occasions. in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her.”
I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, that you have been convicted of a very serious crime and that you are in the meantime remanded in custody.
The viral fame of Keir and Grace's dress came after wedding guest Caitlin McNeill posted a photo of the garment on Tumblr, which then sparked a debate over its striped pattern.
Amid the controversy, Keir, Grace and McNeill even appeared in The Ellen Degeneres Showwhere they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/groom-who-made-the-dress-go-viral-in-2015-admits-he-tried-to-strangle-his-wife-8646499
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Report the results of the PAN national coordination meeting to President Zulhas: Pak Jokowi's owner
- 5 characters we wish had on screen longer in Bollywood
- North Central Men's Tennis advances to NCAA second round
- Groom who made 'the dress' go viral admits he tried to strangle his wife
- Stock rally stumbles as consumer confidence falls to 6-month low
- API Assistant with File Search in Google Sheets – API
- The Big E – earthquakes, eclipses and everything else!
- In Hungary, Xi Jinping and Viktor Orban display their strategic proximity
- Turkey and Israel argue over halting trade amid Gaza conflict
- BORIS JOHNSON: The inspirational teacher who transformed the lives of so many disadvantaged children – and whose life's work puts Starmer and the vindictive hatred of left-wing aspirations to shame
- Andy Cohen's 'WWHL' Renewed as Bravo Calls Claims 'Unsubstantiated'
- Michigan Football was favored in two big games, but is underdog at Ohio State