Graduate aims to bring visibility to Indigenous community through fashion Syracuse University News

Growing up, Yegunahareeta (Hareeta) Printup 24 was immersed in the tradition and beauty of indigenous culture.

Printup, a specialization in fashion design in the College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA), a 2024 VPA Scholar, Haudenosaunee Promise Scholar and member of the Tuscarora Nation Beaver Clan, was born and raised on the Onondaga Nation, where her maternal grandmother was a keeper of the faith. Printups' parents raised her in the country longhouse in a very traditional way. I have a lot of memories from my childhood there, she said.

She was particularly drawn to the music and dance performed during ceremonies honoring their Creator. It's the heart and soul of what we do, says Printup. Although she was an artistic child, her dreams for the future included a range of possible careers, including that of a marine biologist.

After graduating from Niagara-Wheatfield High School near Buffalo, New York, she attended community college and faced health problems. Printup spent time working, including in Florida, but several circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, led her to think about changing the direction of her life.

It was definitely a blessing in disguise for me because I don't think I would have applied to SU if I hadn't had that moment to reconsider my life, Printup says. I was not at all happy with what I was doing.

Her father, Ruchatneet Printup 23, also influenced her decision to return to school. He decided to return to school and earn a degree in filmmaking from VPA after nearly three decades of work. Dad said, “It’s time, you should really go back to school.” I really didn't think I was ever going to do it.

Hareeta wasn't sure what she wanted to do, but she realized fashion design was an option. I said to myself: this is really something I could do, she said. I have always had an interest in clothing, but had never considered it as a career path before. It was like all the pieces were coming together.

Although meaningful clothing is often seen in Indigenous ceremonies, it is not often seen in everyday life. Printup aims to bring design elements and historical details used and worn by its ancestors and incorporate them into modern and contemporary creations.

We express ourselves a lot through jewelry, explains Printup. But if we had more clothing with tribal prints or beading or images that reflect us, if we had more options, I think we would lean into that more.

Printup draws heavily on the natural world in its designs. Through her work, she hopes to bring visibility to the indigenous community. As Indigenous people, we often find ourselves dressed every day in a way that does not reflect our Indigenous identity, she says. I aspire to create clothing that brings comfort to members of my community and allows them to present themselves as themselves.

Although Printup found her calling through her studies, adjusting to college life during the pandemic has been a challenge. It was a feeling of isolation, she said of her first year on campus, when social distancing was in effect and social activities were restricted. As an older student, she had moments of doubt. I just needed to believe I could do it, she said. I really treated those four years like it was my life's work.

Printup found a lot of support from his father, as the two shared an off-campus apartment during his time at Syracuse. Honestly, it was great. My father and I are so much alike. We do a lot of the same things, so it really worked. As both were engaged in creative studies, father and daughter often exchanged ideas. And Dad stepped in to provide support and sound advice when needed.

The success that 2023 University Scholar and VPA Scholar Ruchatneet Printup has experienced on campus has also inspired her daughter to achieve academic success. I know how great he is, but it was wonderful to see him get the recognition he so deserved, says Hareeta.

Printup will return to the Buffalo area after graduation. She can't wait to see where her journey takes her next. For now, her next big project is becoming a mother. Printup and her partner are expecting their first child, a girl, in August.

My end goal is to run my own business, have my own clothing line, says Printup. I really enjoy working with my hands, so as long as I can find something that satisfies me in that way, I'll be happy.

What also makes Printup happy is seeing someone wearing clothes they've put their heart and soul into. It brings me so much joy, in all honesty. It’s sort of finding myself in the community. Growing up, I was a dancer. I was never the best dancer, but I was there, she said. Now I realize that maybe it's not my place in the circle. Maybe my place is to create the dancer's clothes. We all have a place in the community, and so I think it's just me making this change to find my place.