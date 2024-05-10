Fans point out the ironic name of Meghan Markle's dress during her trip to Nigeria





She keeps it in the family. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their trip to Nigeria Friday with a school visit, but it wasn't just their sweet interactions with students that got people talking on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, looked incredible in a peach-colored, backless maxi dress by Heidi Merrick and, coincidentally (or not), the name of the style is called “Windsor.” Meghan Markle wore a long dress that sparked many comments on social media on Friday. REUTERS Markle wowed with her backless design. P.A. The couple attended a show at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation Prince Harry wore a casual linen ensemble as he took part in a game. AFP via Getty Images Markle wore the aptly named dress with a gold chain necklace and a longer wooden beaded necklace that coordinated with the one that was presented to Prince Harry during their visit. She wore her hair twisted into a low ponytail to show off her vintage gold Lanvin button earrings, wearing minimal makeup with her glowing look. For more Page Six style… With her peach maxi from the designer's 2018 collection, Markle, who also wore a Heidi Merrick style to a recent polo match, likely purchased the piece just before or after her wedding to Prince Harry in May that same year. year. However, fans couldn't help but note the irony of the Duchess leaving royal life and her home of the Windsor Castle estate in 2020 by wearing a dress in Windsor's name in 2024. Markle wore her hair pulled back in a twisted style with curls flowing down her back. AFP via Getty Images The Sussexes received wooden beads. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation The Duchess wears her engagement ring again. AFP via Getty Images The Duchess accessorized with gold jewelry. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation “But they tried to completely erase the Windsors from their lives, but here is Mrs. Sussex wearing a dress called Windsor, haha!!” user X (formerly known as Twitter) wrotein part. “I'm convinced she's doing this on purpose at this point.” Infamy is his goal – not approval. She's taking a page from Wallis' playbook,” another person tweeted. “Did she really choose a dress called the Windsor Dress, or are you being cheeky for fun?” another fan commented Messagethe original user responding: “I'm very serious.” “Made like a snub. DEFINITELY » another royal fan added. The barbs may come from both sides as Buckingham Palace recently promoted its own strawberry preserves shortly after Markle announced that her first product in her American Riviera Orchard range would be a jam range. The school had a festive sign made for their visit. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation The couple participated in activities with students during Friday's visit. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation The Duchess of Sussex donned a white suit to meet military spouses later today. P.A. She wore a corsage of roses on her wrist. REUTERS Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! As for the Duke of Sussex, 39, who wore a casual linen shirt with rolled up sleeves for his school trip, he returned to London without Windsor in sight this week. Neither Prince William nor King Charles III met Prince Harry while he was in the United Kingdom to host several events celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. However, many Spencers were present when Prince Harry kissed Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, and sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, at an event at St. Paul's Cathedral, with several of his cousins ​​in attendance on his mother's side.

