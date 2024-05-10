Sabrina Elba appears in a Stella McCartney dress with statement sleeves

Sabrina Elba attended a luncheon hosted by Corinthia London on Friday. The event in London marked a celebration for casting directors following the recently announced inclusion of a Best Casting category at the Academy Awards, which will be included in the Academy Awards ceremony from 2026.

For the occasion, Elba created a vibrant look by Stella McCartney. The model, businesswoman and wife of actor Idris Elba wore a two-tone orange ribbed knit midi dress with long sleeves. The dress featured semi-sheer fabric, a rounded neckline and dropped shoulders for voluminous sleeves.

In addition to the dress, Elba accessorized with a pair of white heeled sandals and a metallic gold double bow bag. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob and slicked back. She opted for pared-down makeup and wore minimal jewelry, choosing to make the dress the centerpiece of her ensemble.

This color palette is Elba's fashioned in the very recent past. For the London premiere of the Paramount miniseries “Knuckles” on April 16, Elba wore a knit dress from the Fendi Spring 2024 collection. The coral look featured a backless cut with an asymmetrical neckline and fabric draping that wrapped behind Elba's neck and over his shoulder. She also wore a pair of crisp white Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps to complete her look.

Along with industry events and red carpet appearances, Sabrina and her husband Idris Elba have been busy with new partnerships and joint campaigns. The couple collaborated on their beauty brand S'able Labs, which celebrated its official launch with a celebratory event last February. Last March, Calvin Klein asked the couple to star in its Eternity Aromatic Essence perfume campaign.

“Calvin Klein is an iconic brand that has always encouraged freedom and self-expression,” Sabrina said in an email. “We loved creating these images with the team and collaborating with Calvin Klein on the Eternity campaign.”