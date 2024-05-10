



Liberty, winner of Conference USA in its first season in the league, will make its eighth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance next week at the NCAA Stanford Regional, starting Monday. The Flames have qualified for NCAA regional play in 12 of the last 13 regional events and are making this their 14th.th Overall NCAA Region Appearance. The NCAA Stanford Regional will be played on the Stanford Golf Course (par 70, 6,727 yards) with 18 competitive holes each day, Monday through Wednesday. The Stanford Golf Course opened in 1930 and has consistently been ranked among the top 10 college home courses in the country. Situated on campus at the foothills of the scenic foothills, the championship layout is flanked by majestic oak trees and the meandering San Francisquito Creek, the latter of which comes into play nearly half the course. Each hole offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains, and San Francisco, about 30 miles to the north, is visible from the elevated 18th tee. With a top-five finish at this year's NCAA Stanford Regional Championship, the Flames would make their fifth appearance in program history at the NCAA Men's National Golf Championship (2012: 12th; 2019: 20th; 2021: 21st; 2022: 26th). The men's championship will run from May 24-29, with GOLF Channel providing live coverage of the final day of the individual championship on May 27, as well as team matches on May 28-29. Stanford's regional field includes eight teams currently ranked in the top 50 in the country, including Florida State (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 7), Illinois (No. 18), Texas A&M (No. 19), Stanford . (No. 27), UCLA (No. 31), SMU (No. 42) and Missouri (No. 43). Play at the NCAA Stanford Regional begins Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST/7:30 a.m. PST. Liberty, along with No. 10 seed UNLV and No. 11 seed Augusta, will be sent off the No. 10 tee starting at 11:55 a.m. EST/8:55 a.m. PST. Now on to The Tee Liberty's starting five (2023-24 hitting average) Tournament Thoughts Previous presentation during their last NCAA Regional Tournament: After winning its second ASUN conference title in 2023, Liberty earned an automatic invitation to the NCAA Bath Regional in Bath, Michigan, last year.

The Flames were seeded No. 7 during the regional competition played at Eagle Eye Golf Club (par 71, 7,090 yards), May 15-17.

Liberty finished the Michigan-hosted regional competition in eighth place with a par-3 855 (283-290-282).

The Flames finished 13 shots behind the last team to qualify for the national championship, with Texas finishing in fifth place with a 10-under par 842 (275-281-286).

The Flames nearly earned an individual lead at the NCAA Men's National Golf Championship.

Connor Polender finished the tournament tied for fifth place with a score of 6-under-par 207 (68-70-69), one shot behind Kansas State's Luke O'Neil who took the individual spot.

Josh Ryan finished tied for 35 th place with a par 216 at 3 (74-73-69) to lead the returning group.

Liberty won the title with a 3-2-0 victory over No. 4 seed UTEP April 22-25 at Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Ark.

While the Flames trailed in the championship's final match-play event against No. 4 seed UTEP, Liberty earned birdies of Josh Ryan And Austin Barbin on hole No. 18 to extend the match into a playoff.

And on hole No. 18 to extend the match into a playoff. Freedom Isaac Simmons (1 at the top) and Ike joy (3&2) gave the Flames the first two team points in the conference championship game, setting the stage for extra-hole drama.

(1 at the top) and (3&2) gave the Flames the first two team points in the conference championship game, setting the stage for extra-hole drama. After Barbin lost in his first playoff hole, the overall match and conference title came down to Ryan's match against UTEP's Dylan Teeter.

Teeter, who had a 3-point lead over Ryan after seven holes, matched Ryan stroke for stroke through the first four holes of the playoff.

Ryan's short iron approach to the green of No. 5 (par 4, 397 yards) landed inches from the cup and settled four feet from the hole.

Teeter left his birdie try shot crossed and missed his par attempt before conceding the match to Ryan and the title to the Flames.

With the come-from-behind victory, Liberty captured a title in its first season as a member of Conference USA and the program's eighth conference title since 2011. Birdies and Bogeys Liberty Team Notes: Liberty enters NCAA regional play ranked 84th in the latest scorecard powered by Clippd national rankings.

Individually, Liberty's highest-ranked golfer is Josh Ryan (No. 127), followed by Isaac Simmons (No. 541), Brett Reid (No. 603) and Austin Barbin (No. 847).

(No. 127), followed by (No. 541), (No. 603) and (No. 847). Josh Ryan led the Flames in 10 of the team's 11 events during the 2023-24 season.

led the Flames in 10 of the team's 11 events during the 2023-24 season. Josh Ryan leads the Flames this year in scoring average (70.64), rounds at or above (24 of 33), rounds in the 60s (10) and birdies (136).

leads the Flames this year in scoring average (70.64), rounds at or above (24 of 33), rounds in the 60s (10) and birdies (136). The elderly Isaac Simmons (6) and Austin Barbin (4) lead the Flames to the Eagles this year.

(6) and (4) lead the Flames to the Eagles this year. Liberty has qualified for NCAA Regional play 14 times in program history.

Liberty received automatic bids to the NCAA Regional by winning conference titles in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

The Flames also receive at-large bids for NCAA regional championships in 2003, 2006, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Liberty has won the conference title five times as a member of the Big South Conference (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018), twice as a member of the ASUN Conference (2021 and 2023) and its first CUSA championship in 2024.

The Flames have qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships 12 of the last 13 regional events and the NCAA Men's Golf Championship four times in program history (2012, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

The Flames' best finish in an NCAA regional championship came in 2012 when Liberty won the NCAA Greensboro Regional championship and finished 10th. th place in the NCAA Men's National Golf Championship.

place in the NCAA Men's National Golf Championship. The last time the Flames competed in an NCAA Regional tournament in California, the Flames qualified for the NCAA Men's Golf National Championship.

Liberty finished in fifth place in the 2022 NCAA Stockton Regional at The Reserve at Spanos Park (par 72, 7,315 yards) in Stockton, California. Looking at the latest rankings (national dashboard rankings as of May 9):

NCAA Stanford Regional Teams (listed in the following order):

1. Florida State (No. 6)

2. Ole Miss (No. 7)

3. Illinois (No. 18)

4. Texas A&M (No. 19)

5. Stanford (No. 27)

6. UCLA (No. 31)

7. SMU (No. 42)

8. Missouri (No. 43)

9. Fresno State (No. 55)

10. UNLV (No. 56)

11. Augusta University (No. 75)

12. Freedom (No. 84) 13. Sacramento State (No. 167)

14. Siena (No. 224) Individuals (listed in the following order): 1. Enrique Dimayuga, Nevada

2. Ben Warian, Minnesota

3. Jacob Melin, San Francisco

4. Cole Rueck, Boise State

5. Joe Sykes, Idaho Course information: Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, California)

Par 70, 6,727 yards Following the flames the NCAA Stanford regional: Live statistics will be available on Golfstat.com

Round 1 start time: Monday at 11:55 a.m. EST/8:55 a.m. PST (start #10)

