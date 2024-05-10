Ohio State's academic year ends with student fashion show

From May 6 to 10 it is Jobs in Demand Week, an annual statewide celebration of in-demand jobs, industries and skills in Ohio. Ohio State News spotlights students as they transition from graduation to the job market.

Ohio State University students preparing to enter various career fields showcased their creativity in a fashion show April 20 at the Ohio Union. As the 2023-2024 academic year came to a close, students celebrated their accomplishments with professors, classmates, family and friends.

The annual fashion show allows students to showcase their abilities in designing and constructing garments, said Shreya Mishra, who graduated on May 5 and has been president of the Fashion Production Association (FPA) for the past year. She served as co-president of the FPA during the previous academic year.

The FPA, organizer of the parade, is a student organization open to all sectors and particularly aimed at students in the sectors College of Education and Human Ecology Fashion and Retail Degree Program.

Planning the fashion show is a collaborative effort between the FPA leadership team, committee chairs and faculty advisors. This major project allows students to hone their organizational, communication and leadership skills, Mishra said.

We are starting to plan for a year, she said. I think it shows how excited everyone is to jump into the new series.

Fashion show encompasses a range of skills including fundraising, marketing and special event production. Mishra said working with her fellow FPA members to plan the show helped her learn how to best communicate her ideas to those who will execute them.

I need to make sure I can describe well and I can follow up with the people responsible, she said. I feel like that's a skill I've learned a lot over the last couple of years: to step back and calm down, and it's okay if it doesn't work for me. As long as it's done to the best of someone's ability, then I should be happy and proud.

Students who presented their designs in the fashion show incorporated themes from their majors. Caitlyn Walker, a social work student, incorporated objects into her designs that illustrate the challenges faced by people living in disadvantaged communities. The theme of his presentation was Nostalgia: of the trailer park.

One of Walker's designs featured a mannequin carrying a handbag made from a cigarette carton, drawing attention to the adverse health effects of nicotine. Participating in the fashion show helped her raise awareness of the social inequalities she experienced growing up and plans to address in her career as a social worker, Walker said.

“I wanted to do this collection because I thought it could embody what a childhood in a low-income area was like,” she said. I played a lot with things around the house and in the caravan, as well as small objects that I remember seeing as a child.

Acacia Rhodes, who specializes in forestry fisheries and wildlife, said she designed her clothing to be environmentally friendly.

All my materials are second-hand or repurposed, she said.

Mishra also merged his interests by majoring in environment, economics, development and sustainability, with a minor in fashion and retail studies.

Over the summer, she will participate in Ohio States' EmPOWERment Research in Sustainable Energy (RISE) program. During the intensive 10-week experience, students conduct research in the laboratory of an Ohio State faculty member with the support of an academic mentor and a peer mentor.

After completing RISE, Mishra said she plans to travel through the end of the year and then apply to graduate school. She said the skills she learned serving as FPA president and working with her peers to plan the fashion show will serve her well in her future endeavors.

This is my first year and last year being the only [FPA] president, she said. At first I was a little anxious being here alone. But I quickly realized that I am not really alone. It's something that I'm really happy about, that I have a team that really wants to help, and that will help if I ask.