Three Marines who graduated from boot camp in April were eager to represent their recent accomplishments at their high school graduation in Colorado later this month. That was until school officials told them they wouldn't be allowed to wear their blue uniforms unless it was covered by a cap and gown.

Thomas Pencis, Jacob Dalton and Christopher Ferguson attended summer school in order to complete their credits early and attend Marine Corps boot camp before graduating from Centennial High School.

Their school is in Pueblo, Colorado, also known as The House of Heroes because it was home to four Medal of Honor recipients: one from World War II, two from the Korean War, and another from the Vietnam War. Big four bronze statues representing recipients from the Ministry of Health sit in front of the Pueblo Convention Center, which also houses active duty troops and veterans.

In a statement to Task & Purpose, the Marine Corps said it is aware of the sentiments expressed by Marines from the 8th Marine Corps District who recently graduated from high school. We value our relationships with our local high schools and will continue to respect the policies and procedures of all schools and institutions in our communities and appreciate their continued support.

The three young marines were instructed not to discuss the matter. Task & Purpose spoke with Thomas' father, Tom Pencis.

When the three friends discussed finishing school early, the principal and counselors told the three young men they could march in uniform, and they thought it would be a great idea, Pencis said. But the new director said the opposite.

[Thomas] “I don’t even want to go to graduation right now and it really breaks my heart,” Pencis told Task & Purpose. He thinks he's a US Marine, he's the one who earned this uniform. He just believes he shouldn't have to cover it up, period. It's so simple.

The story was first reported Tuesday by Pueblo television station, KRDO. On Thursday, the three students met with school officials, including a mediator, to find a compromise. Details are still being worked out but generally speaking, the school has decided to honor the three Marines during the graduation ceremony after the presentation of the colors, while wearing their blue uniforms. Then, the students put on their gowns and collected their diplomas.

Pueblo School District 60 said in a statement to Task & Purpose that it had a very productive meeting with the three Navy scholars earlier in the day.

These students will be honored during the military service portion of the graduation ceremony. Students will participate in full uniform in this segment of the commencement exercise and, in addition, will receive their high school diploma with full academic regalia. It is important that our scholars are valued, recognized and honored for both their military service and academic achievements, the district said in its release.

Pencis said he thought the other two students would accept the compromise, but his son remains adamant about his decision.

My son's position is that he doesn't even want to go now. He wants nothing to do with them and I understand why and I support him 100%, Pencis said. You don't dishonor this country and the uniform and that's what they do.

Thomas had set his sights on the Marine Corps as a way to pay for college and because he views other branches, like his father, as too woke. Thomas didn't go to his high school prom because he was coming back from training camp that day. He also gave up basketball because he feared he would get injured and not be able to participate in training camp, Pencis said.

Pencis described his son as an old soul who was extremely devoted to his country. They lost Thomas' mother to cancer nearly four years ago, so Pencis noted that it being just the two of them, her son held on to her hard work ethic. Pencis is also a veteran.

Penics added that his son Thomas was the catalyst for the other two, Jacob and Christopher, to join the Marine Corps. Jacob had transferred to this high school last year and Thomas had convinced him to go to summer school to catch up on his credits and join the Marines together. For Christopher, he had his eyes set on the military as an ROTC cadet.

My son convinced him, you don't want to join the army. Better to join the Marines because it's the best of the best, Pencis said. He convinced them and he's so happy he did.

It's not a new problem

This isn't the first time high school graduates have joined branches of the U.S. military and fought for the chance to wear their uniforms to show their graduation pride.

The problem led New Hampshire lawmakers to pass law ensuring that local Marines do not face the same problem. In 2016, then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, now a senator from New Hampshire, signed “Brandon's Law” which enshrined the right of Marines to wear their service uniform to obtain their law degree.

The law was named in honor of Lance Cpl. Brandon Garabrant, whose high school required him to wear his Marine uniform under a cap and gown at his graduation in 2013. At the time, Garabrant had just completed boot camp at the Marine Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. He was killed the following year in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

In Florida, Governor Ron Desantis passed similar legislation in 2019 after a high school student serving as an Army reservist was denied a request to wear her uniform until graduation.

If he was a Marine, I could hide him. But that makes three, Pencis said. That's what drives me crazy, they should let all three of them do it.

