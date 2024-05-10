Fashion
Ncuti Gatwa and Russell T. Davies on Avant-Garde Doctor
Meet the all-new “Doctor Who.” He's still an alien and he's still traveling through time and space. But this one is dressier than expected, a little more chaotic, and a lot cooler than the previous Doctors. And cooler than you too.
There's simply an effortlessly hip vibe emanating from Ncuti Gatwa, the 15th Doctor of the 60-year-old British sci-fi institution and the first person of color to hold the role full-time. As the children would say, he kills.
“It feels like a new era. Everything feels refreshed,” says Gatwa, 31, who U.S. viewers know as one of the Kens from last summer's hit “Barbie” and the Netflix comedy “Sex Education” ( its name is pronounced SHOO-tee GAHT-wa). “We do things a little differently, but it’s still the same show we know and love.”
The series has a new Doctor and companion (Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday) and airs the new eight-episode season on Fridays in a new home, Disney+ (7 EDT/4 PDT), fresh off three acclaimed TV specials. the review (also on Disney+). celebrating its 60th anniversary last November. There's an energy to the new episodes that was sadly absent in the most recent seasons on BBC America, which featured Jodie Whittaker, who is ten years older than Gatwa. So there is fun in venturing through time and space again.
“A lot of science fiction and fantasy, in particular, can be dark, sinister (and) aggressive,” says Russell T. Davies, the writer who brought “Who” into the modern era in 2005 and returned as executive producer. “'Doctor Who' can do all those things. But I think 'Doctor Who' can be pretty crazy. I wanted the madness. The chaos. The madness. The wildness. Fun.”
There's some craziness in the early episodes, which take the Doctor and Ruby back to the Paleolithic era, a “baby farm” in the future run by real babies, and the 1960s, where they're being chased by a villain played by drag. Queen Jinkx Monsoon.
But it's not all fun and games. Davies is keenly aware that we live in dark and difficult times, and he wants the series to reflect that with pointed references to political topics such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. “Attacks on drag queens… We just see the waves coming. And obviously, that's my world,” says Davies, a gay man who frequently does TV shows about queer characters. “I’ll always have something to say about it.”
Gatwa and Gibson, a giddy young couple who bring great energy to Gen Z, also keep the show grounded in the present, even though Gatwa, 31, is slightly older.
“I hope my doctor will be a doctor for all generations,” Gatwa says. “Energy is what fuels the Doctor. We describe the relationship (between the Doctor and Ruby) as energetic and fast-paced, which seems quite youthful.”
Gatwa spent years playing a teenager in “Education,” a teen comedy about an amateur high school sex therapist, and made his mark in the fashion world with daring red carpet looks, including a metal bib (he was shirtless underneath) at this year's parade. Vanity Fair Oscar Party. He has a strong sense of style, much like the 15th Doctor, the first Time Lord in a long time to change costumes frequently.
“I've done doctors who wore the same outfit for years and I was starting to think it was strange that they never changed their clothes. It's surprising that I wanted that before I chose Ncuti,” Davies said . “It was by chance that we chose a man who is one of the greatest standards in the world. He looks good in everything he wears.”
Davies said he was also inspired by fans who intricately recreated the Doctor's costumes in cosplay form at conventions. “If there’s such joy in cosplay and deep diving, let’s give them a big pool.”
Gatwa shares Davies' enthusiasm for the Doctor's “edgy” Regency-era outfits and the '60s were his favorites, but says the Doctor's on-screen appearance doesn't reflect his own style staff.
“I certainly share the sentiment of liking clothes with the Doctor. But no, our styles are very different. The Doctor is very eclectic. He can wear anything. Maybe one day there will be a Venn diagram between both of us, but not right now.”
Does this mean the Doctor will wear exposed midriffs and metal breastplates in the future? Cosplayers can only dream.
