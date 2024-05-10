Pregnant bride gets married in a wedding dress made from hospital sheets

A pregnant bride got married and gave birth at the hospital wearing a wedding dress made from sheets.

On February 16, just 10 days before Brianna Lucca-Cerezo was due to give birth to her first baby, she fell ill. I woke up with a headache and a sore throat, so I called my obstetrician who suggested I come (to the hospital), said Lucca-Cerezo, 25, of Orlando, Wash. Florida, at TODAY.com. The contractions had started earlier in the week, but the almost-mom didn't realize it until she arrived at the hospital.

The timing was not right. Lucca-Cerezo and her fiancé Luis were married at City Hall on February 17, in an informal ceremony with extended family. Lucca-Cerezo hadn't even ordered her wedding dress, having planned to do so that morning using Amazon's same-day delivery service.

Nurse Gaby Pinzon dresses Brianna Lucca-Cerezo in a makeshift wedding dress made from hospital sheets. Courtesy of AdventHealth for Women

Lucca-Cerezo tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (VRS), however, and the doctors at AdventHealth for Women decided to induce labor.

I was panicking, says Lucca-Cerezo. There were so many things going through my head.

A nurse named Elvia Birnholz began asking Lucca-Cerezo questions about the paperwork, including: Are you single or married?

Lucca-Cerezo replied, I was supposed to get married tomorrow but the baby had other plans today.

Brianna Lucca-Cerezo wore a makeshift wedding dress made from hospital sheets. Courtesy of AdventHealth for Women

Birnholz was surprised to hear it.

We see moms who miss their baby shower because their water broke, for example, but I've never heard anyone say, 'I'm getting married tomorrow,' she told TODAY.com. We have a chaplain, so I said, Maybe they could get married here.

Although Lucca-Cerezo sort of laughed off the suggestion, she had her marriage certificate and both wedding rings in her purse. We decided to do this today, she said.

Once news of a wedding spread, the hospital staff sprung into action.

Brianna Lucca-Cerezo and her fiancé Luis got married in a Florida hospital before giving birth. Courtesy of AdventHealth for Women

A nurse named Gaby Pinzon entered the Lucca-Cerezos room with a pile of sheets.

She introduced herself and asked: Can I make you a wedding dress out of sheets? said Lucca-Cerezo. Although she was surprised by this suggestion, I was very grateful because I thought I would have to get married in a hospital gown.

Lucca-Cerezo showed Pinzon screenshots of the wedding dress, a backless style with an open back and a leg slit.

Thirty minutes later, Pinzon had made a cloth dress that replicated the dress, “in a T-shirt,” Lucca-Cerezo explains.

Brianna Lucca-Cerezos' stepfather walks her down the hospital aisle. Courtesy of AdventHealth for Women

Two doctors ran down to the gift shop where they bought flowers, another nurse made herself a wedding DJ, and Birnholz alerted her colleagues that they were invited to a wedding.

Lucca-Cerezos' immediate family (her mother, stepfather and siblings) came to the hospital while Luis' family FaceTimed from West Virginia.

Luis waited nervously for his bride to come out of the bathroom, dressed in her wedding dress to the song she had chosen, Lets Get Married by Jagged Edge.

Baby Landon was born on February 18, 2024 after his parents' wedding in a Florida hospital. Courtesy of Brianna Lucca-Cerezo

After the ceremony, the doctors induced Lucca-Cerezo; 12 hours later, baby Landon was born on February 18th.

The couple plans to have a dignified wedding with a suitable dress.

It's my dream to get married on the beach, says Lucca-Cerezo. We invited all the nurses.