



Best Dress Brands to Buy in 2024 Me and the unique outfits? Yeah, we're going hard. Ease of dressing is my thing, which means I love jumpsuits and yes, I love dresses. I don't discriminate either; I wear them in fall (my work fits are so fiery), winter (um, hello, tights and boots), spring (performance season for frolicking in some fields), and of course, summer ( it makes your bags for a much easier Cosmo Trip)! Whether maxi, midi (my sweet spot) or mini, dresses have a special place in my heart And my closet. Whether maxi, midi (my sweet spot) or mini, dresses have a special place in my heart And my closet. Obviously, with my slight obsession with this alley, I have contact with the best brands of dresses to buy. On top of that, I'm a pageant queen so I definitely got you! Whether you're feeling ethereal, wanting something super chic or casual, or wanting to break your neck, consider your mission accomplished. Ahead, clothing brands that will make you want to adorn yourself, even for no reason! Our top picks for the best dress brands to buy in 2024: [product-summary-viewheadline=”best=””dress=””brand=””showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”best=””dress=””brands=””showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”best=””dress=””brand=””showheadline=”false”/>[product-summary-viewheadline=”best=””dress=””brands=””showheadline=”false”/> So many silhouettes and styles! I included a few bonus brands because every time I see them online it takes my breath away. I'm pretty sure you will too. Aside from everyday finds, these brands are the perfect places to shop if you want to make a statement on a birthday, graduation, or any upcoming special occasion. Cosmo also has inspiration for all your beach wedding guest needs, if you're tired of searching for the best dresses on Amazon, and for stunning white dresses you can shoot the breeze in and still touring all summer. “/> Go to content ASOS ASOS Structured Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves In Taupe Sure, ASOS has everything you could imagine (including plenty of must-have brands), but it's also a clothing staple there! I found dresses for everyday occasions like work and errands and even wedding outfits. Additionally, the wide range of affordable prices and two-day shipping are particularly attractive. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Ah Hanifa! This is where you shop when you want to make a statement. Fashion girlies know to come here when they need a ~time~ on the 'gram and IRL (you'll find so many influencers and fashion people wearing Hanifa styles, especially during fashion week, btw ) ! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Petal + Puppy Sabbia long dress – Pink stripe If your style is simple, light and oh-so-easy, you'll love Petal + Pup's pretty pieces. I mean, just look at this playful backless dress! Bonus: everything is super affordable. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below I talked Crochet Knit Sleeveless Cover-Up Midi Dress I talked to him THE more fashion destination if you didn't know, where were you? It's got you covered whenever you need to look cute after the beach (um, hello, look at that cover-up), heading out to brunch, or need to look like a real boss at work. The best part is that there are always sales going on. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Mechki Cutout Long Sleeve Bodycon Maxi Dress My new favorite! Meshki is good for a tight, sultry number. Take this ruched and cutout maxi dress, for example! I love shopping here when I want to look stylish in an instant. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Reformation Babette Silk Dress Imagine you are wearing this perfect silk dress and the sun is setting beautifully. You run towards the Reformation when the atmosphere allows it: romance. Orrr… every time you want to post a work mirror selfie! The aesthetic here is as chic and elevated as ever. And the quality? High level. The brand also uses sustainable practices, yes, the earth! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Hill House The Rowena dress Remember the Nap dress that went viral during the pandemic? We have Hill House Home to thank for that! The brand offers simple dresses that are easy to fall in love with and will have you wanting to *add to cart* in no time. That's pretty much how I feel about this square neck flared option. It's so capable of twirling! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Abercrombie Crochet V-Neck Mini Dress Abercrombie needs no introduction! Tried and true, you'll get the essentials (from work to school to the beach and everything in between) right here. This crochet mini dress would be perfect for a cool summer evening, don't you think? Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Rebdolls Esperanza long striped kaftan dress All bodies deserve killer fashion and Rebdolls is one of its biggest advocates. The BIPOC, female-led brand offers fabulous clothing in sizes Small to 5X. New styles are always being added, but don't blame me if you find yourself constantly tracking down all the new affordable drops! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Rio Farm Two-tone sleeveless midi dress in organic cotton One thing about Farm Rio is that its designs will transport you to an island with just one glance! Okay, I'm being overly dramatic, but when you browse the site you'll understand why! Each design has a tropical feel and an undeniable touch of whimsy. Exhibit A: This vibrant midi dress with lime green straps. Plus, if you still like shopping in stores, there's real sand in there! Talk about commitment. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Andrea Iyamah Andrea Iyamah wall dress You don't believe in love at first sight? Promise yourself you'll change your mind once you've looked at Andrea Iyamah's fabulous designs. The unique ensembles feature standout prints and silhouettes, perfect for weddings and resorts. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Nadine Mérabi Pink Lara Dress GLAMOUR. Thanks to Fergie for explaining it to us. You will discover flossy-flossy at Nadine Merabi. The first time I went to the evening dress section, I was convinced that each model was made for me! Seriously, imagine so many tabs open to shimmering gowns, feathered gowns, bedazzled beauties and so much more! The hardest problem you'll have is figuring out which look to choose. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Hutch Hutch Simi Pliss Ruffle Strapless Dress Feeling fancy? Hutch is the brand I always turn to when I'm looking for a playful yet swoon-worthy aesthetic. You'll discover a world of ruffles, pleats and layered pieces in the most eye-catching hues. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Witchcraft Violette maxi dress with ball hem Picture this: corsets, raffia minis, bubble hems (um, hello). This is Aje's world! With a focus on celebrating the female form, this BIPOC brand is ridiculously dreamy and will make you feel unique. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below You might as well tell Alexa to play Beyoncé's “Party,” because with Retrofete in your sights, that song will be on repeat in your mind all day. If you're a pretty daring dresser or want to tap into that side, you'll be thrilled to see the spicy silhouettes, deepest necklines, highest leg slits, rhinestones, coolest fringes and more Again ! Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Why trust Cosmo: CosmosThe team of fashion experts, which includes fashion director Cassie Anderson and fashion reporting director Rachel Torgerson, accessories editor Andrea Zendejas and fashion editors Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien and Danielle Flum , have decades of experience in the industry. They spot relevant trends on the runways before they even hit your TikTok FYP or Insta Explore page and research retailers of all kinds to bring you the best clothing and accessories picks for each season. Basically, we've curated a swanky little corner of the internet for you, like it's our job (because it is, eh). We have pretty high standards when it comes to clothing and accessory recommendations. Each of our commercial items adheres to the 15 percent commitment and includes products for all sizes. And you better believe we read these product reviews (and test many brands IRL) so you don't have to. You are welcome! Tarah-Lynn Saint-Élien is the fashion editor at Cosmopolitan, writing heavy, witty stories that run the gamut from gushing over Zendaya to convincing you of everything you need in your closet! She began her journey in the industry with a fashion and faith blog and an internship at Elle.com almost 10 years ago. Since then, she has also been style editor at Haitian weather. The queen of the Haitian-American pageant is a graduate of the Syracuse Masters and the author of two poundsincluding: Claim your crown. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter: @iamtarahlynn. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

