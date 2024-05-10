Meghan Markle's $770 backless dress is sold out, but these 11 dupes are just as good (and they start at under $75!)





These days, our sightings of Meghan Markle are rare. However, when the royal mom steps out, she does so in style. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight in Abuja, Nigeria, on the first leg of their trip on Friday. three day tour for the country. The Sussexes, no longer part of the royal family, are visiting the West African country because it is now a “is part of the Invictus community.“ Launching their first official international tour since 2020, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, met (and I danced!) with students and teachers from Lightway Academy, a school in the Nigerian capital. Meghan wore a peach-colored, backless maxi dress in the style of Heidi Merricka, coincidentally named the vintage gold “Windsor.” Lanvin button earrings and a pair of sandals Emme Parsons. Meghan Markle wore a pair of vintage gold Lanvin button earrings during the Sussexes' trip to Nigeria (Getty). Featuring a high neckline in the front and a cutout in the back, Meghan's Heidi Merrick maxi dress, originally released in 2018, has long been sold out. However, you can still shop Meghan's peach look ahead of this summer's wedding season. While Meghan's Heidi Merrick dress reportedly cost $450 (around $770 CAD), we've rounded up 11 dresses with a similar look and feel, with options starting at $70. To shop Meghan Markle's elegant peach dress for summer and treat yourself to a royal-inspired dress, check out our picks below. Shop the Look: Editor's Picks Indescribable Poise Strapless Peach Ombre Satin Midi Dress Dixie Maxi (photo via Free People) This flowy maxi is an “ethereal goddess in dress form,” writes one Free People shopper. Bring home the “flattering” dress in eight colors. Textured maxi dress (Photo via Dynamite) This textured square neck dress has over 2,400 “loves” from Dynamite shoppers. Buy it in “fairy tale” (pictured) and white. Indescribable Poise Satin Strapless Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus) A very pretty choice for the wedding season, this ombré strapless dress is on sale for $76 for a limited time (was $110). Indescribable Poise Strapless Peach Ombre Satin Midi Dress Wilfred Beaufort dress (Photo via Aritzia) Delicate and feminine, shop Wilfred's V-Neck Chiffon Ruffle Dress in two colors: “soft seashell” (pictured) and white. Vince Lean Dress (Photo via Shopbop) This elegant lightweight maxi is crafted from non-stretch crinkled satin. Whether you wear it with heels or sandals, it's a chic choice in every way. Enchantment Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress (Photo via Lulus) This relaxed linen midi is a lovely choice for summer holidays and casual weddings. Wilfred New Saturn linen midi dress (Photo via Artizia) Lightweight and perfect for summer, this linen midi wrap dress is available in four colors. La La Maxi Dress (Photo via Free People) This pretty (and flattering!) maxi dress comes in 16 colors and has a loose, relaxed fit. ALC Amana dress (Photo via ALC) A near-perfect replica of Meghan's high-neck peach maxi, this tie-dye print dress from ALC will keep you cool (and stylish) all summer long. Long pleated dress (photo via Mango) Almost identical in color to Meghan Markle's peach maxi, this flowing maxi dress features a pretty bow at the back. Endless Rose Puff Sleeve Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie) In a similar shade to the Duchess of Sussex's Heidi Merrick maxi, this playful mini would look great with a pair of heels or ballet flats. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

