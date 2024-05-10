Zayn Malik Isn't Sure He's 'Really In Love' Despite His Relationship With Gigi Hadid





Zayn Malik is not very clear on the definition of love. The former One Direction member, 31, who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, opened up about his past experiences with romance in a new interview on the Zach Blood Showrevealing that he doesn't think he's ever been in love even though he's been dating the model for over five years. “I don't know how you know what love is. It's a really deep question. It's hard, you know? I think love takes many different forms. Being in love with someone is a completely different thing, a little complicated, you know, it's so many different variables come into play,” said Malik, whose new album, Bedroom under the stairswas released on Friday. Zayn Malik in Paris in January 2024.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty

“I think you can never really pinpoint what love is. There are ways to show love. You can express it. That's our human understanding, but what is love? “Love? It's an intangible thing, right? We can't hold it in our hands. It's not something that exists,” the “Pillowtalk” singer continued. Sometimes Malik thought he might be in love before later reevaluating the situation. “Your perspective changes things, doesn't it? You look at it with new eyes and you say to yourself: Well, maybe I wasn't in love there. But that's the moment,” he explained. “So, is it love? Or is it a life experience we're having? Who knows?” The “I Don't Wanna Live Forever” musician then said, “When you ask me: What is love? I think the reason it's hard for me to answer that question is that I don't know if I've ever been truly in love.” Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in Paris in October 2016.

Stéphane Cardinale/Getty

One form of connection Malik trusts in is the love he feels for Khai, “but this is different, I'm in love with her as a child,” he said, noting that he doesn't really feel safe about falling “in love with someone who's completely different.” This is not my family. I have no blood with them, I'm in love with this person, I don't know. Malik and Hadid, 29, dated from 2015 to 2021, and despite their split, they continued to co-parent Khai. In an interview with NET TO WEARIn last year's PORTER digital title, she spoke about balancing work and motherhood. Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala in New York on May 6, 2024.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “I think when you're a parent you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time,” she said of co-parenting. “I work when my daughter is with her father, and that’s the time I have.” “I'm literally going to work as many jobs as I can on those days. I'm a crazy person sometimes, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it,” Hadid continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/zayn-malik-hasnt-been-in-love-despite-gigi-hadid-relationship-8646607

