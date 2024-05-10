Meghan Markle sparks controversy during trip to Nigeria by wearing dress called 'Windsor'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to online criticism.

The couple, who landed in Nigeria on Friday, were invited to visit the African country for the first time by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, the country's top military official.

As photos of the duo's visit began circulating online, social media users quickly noticed a subtle, perhaps unintentional, nod to Windsor.

KING CHARLES GIVES 'GILE TO PRINCE HARRY' WITH ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER REFUSING TO SEE HIS SON: EXPERT

Markle wore a beige-colored backless maxi dress designed by Heidi Merrick called “Windsor.”

“Meghan Markle is desperate to have connections to the Windsor name,” it was claimed. the user wrote on

“But they tried to completely erase the Windsors from their lives, but here is Mrs. Sussex wearing a dress called Windsor, haha!!” another wrote .

“She desperately seeks the advantages without the duties” another user wrote.

Some fans, however, immediately came to Markle's defense.

“Honestly, I think people read too much into this stuff. She's wearing a dress and so it's a secret message? Maybe she just liked the dress,” she said. the user commented.

“Meghan is beautiful!!!” another wrote.

According to People magazine, the trip will also highlight the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participated in for the first time in September 2023.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the three-day visit was aimed at boosting the couples' popularity following their cessation of royal duties in 2020.

“The couple needs positive public relations because they are often reminded of their failures,” Chard said. “They also seem to be power hungry and looking for things to elevate themselves. The Invictus Games elevate them in the world of philanthropy and anything Invictus related is a guaranteed big press moment.”

“Harry and Meghan will try to get as much press and attention as possible,” Chard continued. “I would be surprised if they didn't call the pool cover. I also wouldn't be surprised if they had Netflix cameras follow them especially since one of the cultural activities is a polo match. Their few days in Nigeria will have the feel of a royal, albeit pseudo-royal, tour.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital that she wasn't surprised that a correspondent from People magazine, in particular, was chosen to cover the trip. The couple spoke openly about the British tabloids over the years and the impact it had on them as royals before stepping down.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's communications team work with People magazine quite often,” Schofield explained. “Harry even graced the cover of their magazine while promoting his memoir Spare. Harry and Meghan's motivations couldn't be more transparent. The Sussexes are in dire need of positive press. They are in a position to to control the narrative more carefully if they manually select who has access to it.

“Their decision to give this access to a veteran journalist from People magazine completely contradicts their Megxit manifesto “, Schofield asserted. “In January 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were changing their media strategy to ensure diverse and open access to their work.”

Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.