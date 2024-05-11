Lauren Sanchez's Son Nikko Gonzalez Could Be Fashion's New It Boy

Lauren Snchez may have stunned at the Met Gala this week in her spectacular Oscar de la Renta gown, but she's far from the only fashion enthusiast in her family.

Snchez's eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, who graduated from college on Friday, a statement revealed. gushing message from his motheris a promising model who already has one major runway show under her belt. In January, the 23-year-old made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2024-2025 men's show in Milan. At the show, a burning Nikko I strutted on the podiumsporting a buzz cut and wearing a black double-breasted suit accented with a trendy gold brooch.

Ever the proud mom, Snchez attended the D&G show arm-in-arm with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and later gushed over her son's performance. It was such a gift to see my son @nikkogzz walk for @dolcegabbana in Milan, she captioned an Instagram video. Congratulations, my love.

Nikko, for his part, celebrated his big debut in a position of its own, writing, I am honored to be part of this beautiful and elegant collection. Thank you very much for inviting me @dolcegabbana @siqueiragui, the dream brand with a dream team.

Although the Milan show marked her first appearance on the catwalk, Nikko apparently has years of experience posing in the public eye; he was previously walked the red carpet alongside his father, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Those years of experience, coupled with her striking looks and fashionable name, suggest Nikko might be ready for a modeling career. The recent college graduate hasn't spoken publicly about his career ambitions or post-school plans, but while his Instagram account, which is full of sunny shots of his jet-set lifestyleEverything indicates that the fashion world could have a new It Boy on its hands.