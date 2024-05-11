Fashion
Lauren Sanchez's Son Nikko Gonzalez Could Be Fashion's New It Boy
Lauren Snchez may have stunned at the Met Gala this week in her spectacular Oscar de la Renta gown, but she's far from the only fashion enthusiast in her family.
Snchez's eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, who graduated from college on Friday, a statement revealed. gushing message from his motheris a promising model who already has one major runway show under her belt. In January, the 23-year-old made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana fall/winter 2024-2025 men's show in Milan. At the show, a burning Nikko I strutted on the podiumsporting a buzz cut and wearing a black double-breasted suit accented with a trendy gold brooch.
Ever the proud mom, Snchez attended the D&G show arm-in-arm with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and later gushed over her son's performance. It was such a gift to see my son @nikkogzz walk for @dolcegabbana in Milan, she captioned an Instagram video. Congratulations, my love.
Nikko, for his part, celebrated his big debut in a position of its own, writing, I am honored to be part of this beautiful and elegant collection. Thank you very much for inviting me @dolcegabbana @siqueiragui, the dream brand with a dream team.
Although the Milan show marked her first appearance on the catwalk, Nikko apparently has years of experience posing in the public eye; he was previously walked the red carpet alongside his father, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.
Those years of experience, coupled with her striking looks and fashionable name, suggest Nikko might be ready for a modeling career. The recent college graduate hasn't spoken publicly about his career ambitions or post-school plans, but while his Instagram account, which is full of sunny shots of his jet-set lifestyleEverything indicates that the fashion world could have a new It Boy on its hands.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/lauren-sanchezs-son-nikko-gonzalez-may-be-fashions-new-it-boy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lauren Sanchez's Son Nikko Gonzalez Could Be Fashion's New It Boy
- New York Islanders News: Carolina sucks!
- Dow Jones records eighth consecutive day of victories
- What do people pay and is it worth it?
- Prabowo says Jokowi ordered all ministers to provide him with data
- BTS RM unveils Come Back to Me music video, fans praise “actor” Kim Namjoon’s emotions and duality. Watch
- HERMANN FURNITURE OPENS NEW MEN’S DEPARTMENT. IN HONOR OF JOHN HERMANN
- Quit your smartphone today with Claire Byrne
- Regarding Donald Trump's Time Magazine interview…
- Americans feel worse about the U.S. economy due to inflation concerns
- Dominic Thiem will retire from tennis at the end of the season
- The latest Gaza: Israel's use of US-supplied weapons likely violated international law, Biden govt report finds | World News