Far Out Toys launches its first collection of avant-garde dolls, LUV





Faraway toysa new type of toy company for today's market, launches LUV fashion doll collection, nationwide now at Walmart, bringing fashion back to the fashion doll aisle. Inspired by real runway shows, Far Out Toys unveiled the doll fashions in February during New York Fashion Week, cementing the collection as fashion-forward BFFs for stylish kids everywhere. The LUV Doll collection features four unique characters who all share the same love and appreciation for fashion. Londynn, Autumn, Brooke and Harper are four amazing fashionistas. Each with a distinct voice and singular style, these dolls aim to inspire stylish children everywhere to embrace their individuality through fashion. Each doll is a trendsetter with a unique fashion sense, but what sets this collection apart is its use of high-quality fabrics and highly detailed accessories that bring each doll's style to life, from out of the box to break. Each doll also has a unique sculpt and body style, as well as 15 points of articulation, adding to that attention to detail. “We are very excited to introduce the LUV doll collection, a unique, forward-thinking concept in the doll category, and having Walmart as our exclusive national partner will help ensure that modern children around the world can access these elegant dolls”, said Keith Meggs, CEO of Far Out Toys. LUV's brand philosophy is deeply rooted in fashion, inspired by real runway shows, and through this collection we aim to encourage children to harness their unlimited potential, unique perspectives and vibrant energy with everyone around them. Meet the four extraordinary fashionistas who make up the LUV Doll collection: London – Confident, romantic, whimsical and able to mix styles effortlessly. Fall – Free-spirited bohemian styles that take inspiration from around the world. Harper – Embrace the new by mixing wearable art with vintage couture. Brooke – Rocker Girl chic style with bold, cutting edge designs. Each doll comes with a stand for easy styling and display. To complement their styles and further enhance the gaming experience, the collection also offers additional fashion and accessory sets for a complete outfit change! The new dresses, bags, shoes, boots and jewelry all help make LUV a fashion statement in its own right. The LUV Doll collection is available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart Across the country. The line includes all four dolls, as well as separate fashion packs including an additional outfit and two accessories for each LUV character. Stylish kids can mix and match clothes from the collection on their favorite dolls and let their imaginations run wild to suit their own personality and individual style choices. Each LUV doll is sold separately for $29.97 and includes a complete fashion-forward look, a built-in display stand, and several accessories, like couture handbags, chunky heels, and fabulous jewelry, from necklaces to bracelets. Each of the four dolls also has a matching fashion pack with an additional outfit and an assortment of accessories sold separately for $12.97. For more information and to purchase online at Walmart. For more information about the brand, visit FarOutToysInc.com and follow @luvdolls on Instagram and YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.anbmedia.com/news/2024/05/far-out-toys-debuts-its-first-fashion-forward-doll-collection-luv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos