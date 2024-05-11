Paris Fashion Week: the forecast calendar of spring-summer 2025 men's ready-to-wear shows





Here we go again! From Tuesday June 18 to Sunday June 23, 2024, the capital hosts a new Parisian fashion week, the famous and unmissable Fashion Week. The opportunity to discover the men's ready-to-wear collections for the Spring/Summer 2025 season, as well as the highly anticipated new trends!

Let the trumpets of fashion and the cheers of trend aficionados ring out! From Tuesday June 18 to Sunday June 23, 2024prepare to be dazzled by the return of Paris Fashion Weekbringing with it an avalanche of ultra-cannons watch, presentations Andevents! On the program for this exciting week: men's ready-to-wear collections for the Spring-Summer 2025 season. The looks will be exhibited on the catwalks and in live broadcastsand will set trends for years to come! In accordance with tradition, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion unveiled its fashion show calendar in preview. Which new creators will occupy the places alongside the giants Louis Vuitton And Dior? Prepare for major surprises in this new edition! Provisional program for Paris Fashion Week Prt–Porter Homme, Spring-Summer 2025 Tuesday June 18, 2024 3:30 p.m.: Bachelor of Arts IFM (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Kartik Research (presentation by invitation & digital)

4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Meta Campania Collective (presentation by invitation & digital)

4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Studio Valette (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 5:00 p.m.: Burc Akyol (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Kidill (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: studies Studio (presentation by invitation & digital)

Studio (presentation by invitation & digital) 6:30 p.m.: Auralee (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 8:30 p.m.: Louis Vuitton (parade by invitation & livestream) Wednesday June 19, 2024 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Berlutti (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 10:00 a.m.: Bianca Saunders (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Jeanne Friot (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Acne Studios (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 11:30 a.m.: The mayor (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Solid Man (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 1:00 p.m.: Sheltered (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Feng Cheng Wang (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Isabel Marrant (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 3:30 p.m.: Walter Van Beirendonck (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 5:00 p.m.: LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 6:30 p.m.: Wales Bonner (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 20:00: Kenzo (by invitation and livestream) Thursday June 20, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Butter (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Squash (presentation by appointment & digital)

(presentation by appointment & digital) 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: West Paris (presentation by appointment & digital)

10:30 a.m.: Issey Miyake (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 12:30 p.m.: Rick Owens (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 1:30 p.m.: Sean Sue (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 2:30 p.m.: Blue marble (by invitation only and digital show)

(by invitation only and digital show) 4:00 p.m.: Amir (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Sulvam (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 5:30 p.m.: Yohji Yamamoto (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: System (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Arturo Obegero (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Fursac (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 7:00 p.m.: 032C (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 8:30 p.m.: FRIEND – Alexandre Mattiussi (parade by invitation & livestream) Friday June 21, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Hungarian (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.: General Pharmacy (presentation by appointment & digital)

(presentation by appointment & digital) 10:00 a.m.: Junya Watanabe Man (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 11:30 a.m.: Hed Mayner (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: 3.PARADIS (presentation by invitation & digital)

1:00 p.m.: Juun.J (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 2:30 p.m.: Dior for men (show and live stream by invitation only)

(show and live stream by invitation only) 4:00 p.m.: Mihara Yasuhiro House (show by invitation only and digital)

(show by invitation only and digital) 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Lazoschmidl (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 5:00 p.m.: Comme des Garons Homme Plus (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Songzio (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Y-3 (presentation by invitation & digital)

8:00 p.m.: Balmain Homme (show & livestream by invitation only) Saturday June 22, 2024 10:30 a.m.: Kiko Kostadinov (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Airei (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Steven Passaro (presentation by appointment & digital)

(presentation by appointment & digital) 12:00 p.m.: Loewe (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Namesake (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 1:30 p.m.: Color (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Sankuanz (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 3:00 p.m.: Hermes (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 4:30 p.m.: White mountaineering (by invitation only and digital show)

(by invitation only and digital show) 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: CREOLE (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 6:30 p.m.: ChildSuper (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Mr. Saturday (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 8:30 p.m.: Dries Van Noten (parade by invitation & digital) Sunday June 23, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Lagos Space Program (presentation by appointment & digital)

(presentation by appointment & digital) 11:00 : Ziggy Chen (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: AMC – ALDO MARIA CAMILLO (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Ernest W. Baker (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: jw FORD BED (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 1:00 p.m.: Wooyoungmi (parade by invitation & digital)

(parade by invitation & digital) 2:30 p.m.: Sacai (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 4:00 p.m.: Doublet (parade by invitation & livestream)

(parade by invitation & livestream) 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Winnie (presentation by invitation & digital)

(presentation by invitation & digital) 5:30 p.m.: TAAKK (parade by invitation & livestream)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sortiraparis.com/en/what-to-do-in-paris/shopping-fashion/articles/60074-paris-fashion-week-the-provisional-schedule-for-the-men-s-ready-to-wear-shows-spring-summer-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos