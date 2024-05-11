No. 12 men's tennis fends off No. 26 North Central, 5-1; Advance to regional final





Next match: at the University of Chicago 05/11/2024 | 13 hours Can. 11 (Saturday) / 1 p.m. has University of Chicago History CHICAGO, Ill. – The No. 12 Washington University men's tennis team in St. Louis opened its playoff run in the NCAA Division III championship with a 5-1 victory over No. 26 North Central College on Friday, May 10 . With the win, WashU advances to tomorrow's regional final game against No. 2 University of Chicago. Additionally, the Bears' record improved to 13-11 that year. NCC's season ends with an overall record of 23-4, with half of North Central's losses coming against WashU. Double WashU generated a 2-1 lead as the match moved to singles play. Second year student Eric Kuo and junior Scott Yamamoto playing second in doubles, hailed the 8-5 decision over Matthew Sengphommachang and Ramon Vilarrougi Martinez. Second year student Colin Fox and senior Gaurav Singh narrowly fell short in a tiebreaker against Guillermo Gonzalez Fernandez and Wyatt Crowell, 8-7 (7-3), at No. 1 doubles. Simple Phillips, who sealed the victory at No. 1 singles, secured the sweep, 6-2, 6-2, against Vilarrougi Martinez. At No. 2 in singles, as a sophomore Colin Scruggs swept Sengphommachang convincingly, 6-3, 6-0. Singh, playing at No. 3 singles, quickly eliminated Justin Penados using the 6-2, 6-0 sweep in straight sets. With the match already won, singles four, five and six were abandoned, with WashU leading all three. Kuo (No. 4 singles), led 6-3, 5-4, graduate student Sergiu Celebidachi (singles n°5), 6-5, 5-2 and junior John Fakouri (No. 6 in singles), 7-5, 3-2, each won their first set of their respective matches. For the third time this season, the Bears will face No. 2 and regional tournament host University of Chicago in the third round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow, Saturday, May 11. The first service at XS Tennis Village is set. at 1 pm. The winner of the match will earn their ticket to the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis, Missouri, for the NCAA Division III quarterfinal match.

