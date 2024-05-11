Fashion
Fashion brands that refused to work with Zendaya, according to the stylist
Law Roach revealed which major luxury brands refused to work with Zendaya early in her career, and why she still doesn't wear one to this day.
The stylist, who gained worldwide fame thanks to his fashion collaborations with the Challengers star, recently opened up about the challenges of finding red carpet looks for Zendaya. By appearing in the last episode of The cutting room floor podcast with host Recho Omondi, Roach talked about turning down Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino.
I would like to write [to] Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior and they would all say: No, try again next year. It's too green. She's not on our calendar, Roach remembers. I still have all the receipts. I still have everything.
The 45-year-old fashion icon explained that when Zendaya landed her first American Vogue on the cover in 2017, the former Disney Channel had not yet worn the creations of the five major record labels. According to Roach, Zendaya only started wearing Valentino when she landed a contract with the brand in 2020.
She's still never worn Dior on a carpet, she's still never worn Chanel on a carpet, she's still never worn Gucci on a carpet. No press, no appearances, ever, Roach maintained.
Now, it appears the stylist has since kept a list of luxury designers who refused to dress Zendaya before she became a two-time Emmy winner. When I said: If you say no, it will be a no forever, that rang true for a long, long time, he added.
As a clip of the Roachs podcast appearance went viral on TikTok, many fans took to the comments section to praise the stylist for defending Zendaya throughout their relationship which began when she was only only 14 years old.
I love that he doesn't play Zendaya, one fan commented on TikTok, while another user said: He protected her and I'm here for it.
I want these creators BEGGGINNNGGG now, a third fan exclaimed, as someone else wrote: He stood up for his stuff and I applaud him for that. Plus, all the designers who said yes, she looks great!
This isn't the first time Roach has spoken about the challenges of dressing Zendaya in designer brands early in her career. Talk to Voguehe shared that the duo would choose vintage pieces for Zendaya's red carpet appearances out of necessity.
We have been [pulling vintage] It's been 13 years since Zendaya and I started working together. At first it was out of necessity, because when we started, no one lent him clothes, he says. And I come from vintage, I had a vintage store in Chicago, so a lot of the things she wore were items from my store or vintage pieces.
THE Euphoria The actress then made her Met Gala debut at age 18 and marked her first Vogue cover two years later. Since then, the duo has been turning heads with their iconic fashion collaborations. During the press tour of Dune: part two, Roach dressed Zendaya in a robot-style outfit from the Thierry Mugler archives for the film's London premiere in February. While promoting ChallengersZendaya gave tenniscore a whole new meaning with her bright green dresses, white tennis skirts, and show-stopping tennis ball heels.
Earlier this week, Zendaya made her return to the Met Gala for her Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme – where she also served as co-chair. THE Spider-Man: No Way Home The star hit the red carpet in a peacock-colored dress designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela Artisanal, styled by none other than Roach. In addition to her dramatic blue and green dress, which was a nod to Dior's spring 1999 couture collection, she paired the look with a Philip Treacy headpiece adorned with a singular black feather and faux hummingbird placed on his shoulder.
In addition to her blue and emerald green draped dress, Zendaya transformed into a second surprise look: a black dress from Givenchy's spring/summer 1996 couture collection, paired with a floral bouquet as headwear.
Just days before the Met Gala, however, Roach admitted that Zendaya's first red carpet dress hadn't even been made yet.
The independent has contacted Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino and Dior for comment.
