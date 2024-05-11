Joost Klein will not participate in the second dress rehearsal





Dutch Eurovision Song Contest entrant Joost Klein will not perform at the second dress rehearsal of the grand final while an investigation into an unspecified “incident” continues, organizers said. A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The investigation into the incident with the Dutch artist during this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is still ongoing. “Discussions are also taking place between the EBU and Avrotros, the participating Dutch broadcaster. “As the investigation continues, the EBU has decided that Joost Klein will not perform in the second dress rehearsal of the competition, which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries. “His performance in the second semi-final will be used instead.” Enter with the fun song European Popetribute to his late parents, the 26-year-old Dutch rapper and singer qualified for the grand final on Thursday evening at the Malm Arena in Sweden. He was seen briefly during rehearsals Friday during the parade of flags before missing the performance of his song. A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “We are currently investigating an incident reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not perform again until further notice. “We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course.” At a press conference on Thursday, Klein told Israeli actress Eden Golan that she would have to answer a question about whether she was compromising the safety of other Eurovision contestants by participating. A journalist asked Golan: “Have you ever considered that by being here you presented risks and dangers to the other participants and [the] public?” When the moderator told Golan she didn't have to answer the question, Klein interjected, saying, “Why not?” Israel's Eden Golan Golan said: “I think we are all here for one reason, and one reason only, and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking every safety precaution to make this a safe and united place for everyone. world, and so I think it's safe for everyone and we wouldn't be there. [if not]”. Earlier, when asked if his song could unite people through music, he replied: “I think that's a good question for the EBU.” During the semi-final on Thursday, Golan was applauded and cheered by the audience while singing Hurricanewhich was reworked from a first song, October rainseen as a reference to Hamas attacks on Israel in October. There have been calls for countries to boycott Eurovision due to Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza. Source: Press Association

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2024/0510/1448450-dutch-eurovision-act-not-on-stage-until-further-notice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos