Artis and Ault win Pac-12 titles on day one

BOULDER, Colo. Washington kicked off its defense of its Pac-12 men's track and field title in stellar fashion today, winning the first two events contested at Potts Field at the University of Colorado. Chandler Ault won the javelin title with a UW rocket and Meet Record, then Prestin Artis became the first Husky to win the Pac-12 long jump since the Pac-10 days in 2006.

The Husky men's team then closed out the night with a combined 14 points in the 10,000 meter final, led by a finalist from EvanJenkins . All of that allowed the Huskies to take the lead after the opener of the three-day championship, which is being held in Boulder for the first and last time.

The UW women's team earned a senior podium Haley Herberg who finished third in the women's 10k to match her best conference finish, and it also made for a storybook moment among the seniors Natalie Holmer who finished seventh in the javelin, thanks to a huge personal best on what could have been the last throw of her Husky career, but instead earned her a spot at the regional championships.

The Husky men scored 38 points on the opening day to take the lead over USC, which scored 21 today. The women are in seventh place with eight points.

Throws

The first men's title at this year's competition was won by a Dawg, and in historic fashion. Over the years, Washington has excelled in the men's javelin, winning it 13 times, the most UW victories of any event. Senior Chandler Ault runner-up last year, was a big favorite today after back-to-back meets in which he extended his PR and moved into the NCAA top 10.

Ault wasted no time as the second pitcher in the order, as he threw the best pitch of the day in the very first round. He essentially won the event just a minute into the action with a bomb of 254-3, a PR of three feet.

First throw ???? UW academic record?

Establishment file?

This would not only secure the title for Ault, but also break the Pac-12 Championship meet record, as well as the UW school record. That was 10 inches more than Kyle Nielsen's previous UW record of 253-5, set in 2011, and also just beyond the meet record of 253-3 set by Oregon's Cyrus Hostetler in 2010.

Ault would go on a strong streak with throws of 235-4, then 234-11 and 239-5 before hitting his final two attempts with an almost assured victory. Second place went to Leif Nelson of USC who had a score of 236-4.

Brice Crider , who only switched to throwing this year after spending most of his college athletics career as a baseball pitcher, became a Pac-12 scorer by finishing sixth in the javelin. Crider added a few more inches to his career best today with a third-round throw of 204-0.

Washington got one more point in the men's javelin as Jack Olsen placed eighth today with a best score of 198-4.

Natalie Holmer provided the first big thrill of the weekend, in the first event for the Dawgs. On the first of two flights, Holmer, who was ranked 12th at the finish, was on her third and potentially final throw, not only of the competition but of her collegiate career. The senior from Bothell, Wash., then picked the perfect moment to make the best throw of her life, by a huge margin. Holmer went 158-8, a career best by eight feet. This led after the first flight and would end up in seventh place at the end of the day.

It also extended Holmer's career for another competition, as she went from outside the top 48 in the Western region to 36th place, earning her a spot in the Western preliminaries of the NCAA for the first time in his career. This mark also places Holmer 9th in school history. Holmer's best finish in three previous Pac-12 championships was 11th.

Kathleen Corne finished 14th overall in the javelin with a best score of 142-3, and Ashley Schröder finished 16th in its first conference meet with a 136-4 record.

Women's hammer throw, senior Beatrice Asomaning came within one place of the final, as she shot a best throw of 184-6 to finish 10th.

Jumps

Artis battled through one of the deepest and toughest men's long jump fields in history today to become the first Husky Pac-12 champion since Norris Frederick in 2006, and only the fourth all time.

The Bellevue, Wash., product came in eighth in the conference, partly because Artis had competed sparingly since his fifth-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships to deal with a health issue, but also partly because the field was so strong, with four men topping 26 feet and three others at 25-5 or better.

Artis opened with a strong first round of 24-8 but didn't improve on his next three attempts, and he was in sixth place with two rounds remaining. It was in the fifth round that he put it all together, with a score of 25-6 despite a headwind of -1.7 m/s. This allowed him to take the lead. Artis fouled out in the sixth round, but no other jumper could get past him, and he put a whopping 10 points on the board for the Dawgs.

Distances

The opening day concluded with the first two track finals, the men's and women's 10,000 meters. In the women's race, Haley Herberg took on the hometown Buffs at their altitude for 25 laps, finishing third in 34:53.47. It brought six points for the Dawgs and matched Herberg's best Pac-12 track finish of 2021. Saskia Lloyd finished 11th overall.

The men's race was led from start to finish by NCAA 10K champion Ky Robinson of Stanford, but four Dawgs worked together for most of the race to try to earn plenty of points for the team race. Redshirt freshman EvanJenkins was the first to make an individual move, splitting into second place and taking the silver medal in 29:40.61 for eight team points.

Comrade red shirt frosh Jamar Distel earned his first conference points by finishing fifth in 29:47.83, then Leo Daschbach came seventh in 29:52.76. First-year student Tyrone Gorze finished 10th in 30:08.78. Distel's four points and Daschbach's two points combined with Jenkins' eight for a 14-point 10K run.

In the 1,500-meter preliminaries, Washington earned a third of the spots in the finals for both men and women. Four women qualified for Sunday's final, then four men followed suit.

In the women's series, India Spillway came out of the first section, in 4:25.73 to take fifth place. Sophie O'Sullivan running for the first time since February during the indoor season, won the second heat in 4:21.33, while Chloe Foerster was close behind in second in 4:21.77. Julia David Smith earned the final automatic qualifying spot in this heat in 4:26.51.

In the first series of men's preliminaries, 2023 champion Nathan Green and 2022 champion Joe Washcom crossed side by side in second and third position, in 3:48.34 and 3:48.44 to return to the final. Then there was a 2-3 in the second set of Luc Houser (3:46.78) and Ronan McMahon Staggs (3:47.08) to join Green and Waskom.

Sprint

Two Dawgs advanced to the men's 400 meter final today with heat wins. Senior Jonathan Birchman won the first heat with the best time of the day, in 50.66. Then in the third inning, freshman Jonathan Frazier dropped his PR to 50.99, breaking records for 8th in school history and also winning his series.

Junior Matthew Wilkinson was just one place away from reaching the final as well, as he finished ninth in a season-best 51.79. First-year student Boden Hanley finished 13th overall in 53.11.

On the women's side, first year Captain Coleman was agonizingly close to advancing to the finals in its first conference meet. Coleman dropped a full second off her PR today, with a time of 58.42, and that was just 0.02 seconds off her final qualifying time.

In the women's 200 meters, Danielle Hunter faced a tough -1.5 headwind and she finished 18th overall in 24.12.

Too much

Junior Jami Schlüter is the leader on day one of the decathlon, building a 107-point advantage over WSU's Mason Mahacek in five of ten events. Schlueter, third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore, will try to win a conference crown Saturday.

Schlueter won two of today's five events and finished second in two others. He started with the best time in the 100 meters, clocking 10.87 against a headwind. He then matched his outdoor PR in the long jump, going 23-7 for the second-best mark. He threw the best shot put of his career to win the third event, with a record of 47-10. In the high jump, Schlueter made a third straight attempt to reach a best clearance of 6-3, and he finished the day with the second-best time in the 400 meters of 49.26.